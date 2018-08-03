Kellogg : s® Froot Loops® Partners with United Way to Join the Fight Against Bullying in Honor of National Friendship Day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Friendship Day on Sunday, Aug. 5, United Way of King County and United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region are collaborating with Kellogg's® Froot Loops® to promote anti-bullying, launching its United to Be Kind program. Throughout the week of Aug. 6, attendees at United Way of King County's Summer Meals program and United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region will participate in activities and conversations that embrace uniqueness, individuality and friendship.

Approximately 21 percent of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, according to the National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice Statistics. Young people who are perceived as different from their peers are often at risk for being bullied. In order to prevent bullying, adults need to help kids understand what bullying is, keep the lines of communication open, encourage kids to do what they love and model how to treat others. United to Be Kind is committed to reaching children and addressing this very important issue of bullying.

"Froot Loops® is committed to celebrating uniqueness through our "Whatever Froots Your Loops" campaign. This collaboration with United Way is a natural extension of our commitment to individuality," says Chris Stolsky, Associate Director, Brand Marketing. "Bullying is an all too common issue and everyone has the right to be embraced as his or her true, authentic self."

"Kellogg's commitment to inclusion and diversity, ingrained in our K Values, are at the core of who we are, what we believe and guide the way we work with our business partners, within our communities and with each other," said Mark King, Global Head Diversity and Inclusion. "Partnerships with our brands like Froot Loops® and organizations such as the United Way, help demonstrate our unwavering commitment to equality and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live."

About United Way of King County

United Way of King County brings caring people together to give, volunteer and take action to help people in need and solve our community's toughest challenges. Together, we're building a community where people have homes, students graduate, and families are financially stable.

About United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region

United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region envisions a vibrant community where all people realize their full potential. UWBCKR drives impact by leading shared efforts that engage diverse people, ideas and resources. We partner across all sectors year-round to achieve measurable progress towards specific goals in education, income and health—the building blocks for a good quality life. On the Web: www.changethestory.org. Also check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

