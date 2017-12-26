2017 Staff Favorites from Social K, Kellogg Company Blog: Women

Log in
Staff Favorites from Social K, Kellogg Company Blog: Women

12/26/2017 | 03:09pm CET

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 26, 2017/PRNewswire / -- As the year comes to a close, our team has been looking back on some of our favorite stories of the year. As part of an iconic company, we work hard to earn a place in homes around the world. Through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ global signature cause program, we are working to create 3 Billion Better Days through our food donations, school feeding programs, projects that support farmer livelihoods and by supporting a culture of volunteerism and corporate responsibility throughout our business and in our communities.

To read the stories of how we're helping create Better Days, our company blog, Social K is the place to turn.

Today's theme for year-end Staff Picks is 2017 Women. Click the links below to read the full stories, and be sure to check back throughout the week, as we'll be sharing more of our year-end favorites!

Honoring One, Helping Many: Female Leader Invites Perspective, Encouraging Taking Risks
by: Wendy Davidson, President, U.S. Specialty Channels
Feb. 27, 2017

Reflecting on Inner Strength on Women's Equality Day
by: Kris Charles, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs
Aug. 25, 2017

Women of Kellogg Providing Better Days through Volunteerism
by: Stacy Flathau, National Co-Chair, Women of Kellogg
Dec. 1, 2017

If you haven't subscribed to the updates, click here to get alerts direct to your inbox.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to make foods people love. This includes our beloved brands - Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats® and more - that nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. With 2016 sales of $13 billionand more than 1,600 foods, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of crackers and savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. And we're a company with a heart and soul, committing to help create 3 billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more, visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com and follow us on Twitter @KelloggCompany, YouTube and on our Social K corporate blog.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

For further information: Kellogg Company Media Hotline, [email protected], 269-961-3799

Kellogg Company published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 14:09:04 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 12 786 M
EBIT 2017 2 149 M
Net income 2017 1 185 M
Debt 2017 7 722 M
Yield 2017 3,11%
P/E ratio 2017 20,53
P/E ratio 2018 16,76
EV / Sales 2017 2,44x
EV / Sales 2018 2,43x
Capitalization 23 504 M
Chart KELLOGG COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Company Technical Analysis Chart | K | US4878361082 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 70,2 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Bryant Chairman
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John T. Dillon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG COMPANY-7.61%23 504
NESTLÉ14.44%262 986
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-10.40%95 316
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.19%64 797
DANONE17.28%56 160
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-2.66%34 174
