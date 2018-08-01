KemPharm to Present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
08/01/2018 | 01:31pm CEST
CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today that its president and chief executive officer, Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., will present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference being held August 8-9, 2018, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.
Details of KemPharm's presentation are as follows:
Date: Thursday, August 9, 2018 Time: 12:00 Noon (ET) Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel, 510 Atlantic Ave., Boston, MA 02210
