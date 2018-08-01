KemPharm to Present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference

Log in
08/01/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today that its president and chief executive officer, Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., will present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference being held August 8-9, 2018, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

Details of KemPharm's presentation are as follows:

Date:               Thursday, August 9, 2018
Time:              12:00 Noon (ET)
Location:         InterContinental Boston Hotel, 510 Atlantic Ave., Boston, MA 02210

The presentation will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.kempharm.com/.

About KemPharm:
KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) platform technology.  KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT platform technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs in the high need areas of ADHD, pain and other central nervous system disorders. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates are KP415 and KP484, both based on a prodrug of methylphenidate, but with differing extended-release/effect profiles for the treatment of ADHD.  In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ® an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen.  KemPharm is also advancing KP201/IR, an acetaminophen-free immediate-release formulation of the Company’s benzhydrocodone prodrug candidate. Both APADAZ and KP201/IR are intended for the treatment of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor Contacts:  Media Contact:
Jason Rando / Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
212-375-2665 / 2664
[email protected]
[email protected]

 		Daniel L. Cohen
Executive VP, Government and Public Relations
KemPharm, Inc.
202-329-1825
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
