Kennametal : Raises $925,000 For The United Way Through Annual Drive

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it raised more than $925,000 in support of the United Way and its agencies during the company's 2017 United Way Campaign.

A total of 1,171 Kennametal team members from 28 locations across the U.S. pledged $543,000 to the campaign through annual contributions that will go directly back to their local communities. The company raised an additional $300,000 through a variety of events, most notably its annual Strategic Supplier Golf Outing which brought in over $215,000. The Kennametal Foundation contributed nearly $75,000 and additional donations brought the final total to $925,000, approximately a nine percent increase from 2016.

"I am proud of the level of commitment and generosity our team members have for our local communities," said President and CEO Chris Rossi. "Our team members are true community partners who are making a difference in the areas they work and live."

Kennametal's fundraising efforts will benefit United Way agencies throughout North America where the company has facilities.

