Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Keppel Corporation Limited    KPLM   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED (KPLM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Keppel : Offshore & Marine secures contracts for about S$70 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 03:48am CEST

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has through its wholly-owned subsidiaries secured two contracts with a combined value of about S$70 million.

In Brazil, Keppel FELS Brasil Ltda (Keppel FELS Brasil) has been engaged by its long-standing customer, MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd., part of the MODEC, Inc. group (collectively 'MODEC'), to undertake the topside module fabrication and integration of the FPSO Carioca MV30, a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO). This is the sixth FPSO collaboration between Keppel FELS Brasil and MODEC.

In Singapore, Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard) has been entrusted with the conversion of a LNG Carrier to a Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) by a leading global operator of oil and gas production vessels.

Mr Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, said, 'Keppel O&M has a strong track record in production, storage, gasification or liquefaction vessels, having successfully delivered more than 130 of such units over the years.

'FPSO Carioca MV30 is our 11th FPSO project for Brazil, and as the most-established shipyard in Brazil, BrasFELS is well-positioned to deliver it to Keppel O&M's hallmark of executional excellence. Meanwhile, for Keppel Shipyard, this is our fourth FSRU conversion contract and is part of our comprehensive suite of solutions for the gas value chain.'

BrasFELS shipyard, Keppel FELS Brasil's facility in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will commence the fabrication of the modules for the FPSO in 4Q 2018.

When completed, FPSO Carioca MV30 will have the capacity to process 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bopd) and 212 million cubic metres of gas per day. The unit's storage capacity is 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Sepia field, which is located in the pre-salt region in the Santos Basin, some 250 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Mr Sateesh Dev, President & CEO of MODEC Pte Ltd., said, 'Brazil continues to grow its production capacity to tap its significant oil and gas reserves. MODEC is committed to support the nation's energy aspirations, and are glad to have a good partner in Keppel Group to support us in this journey. Indeed, BrasFELS has been our choice shipyard in Brazil because of their reliability, cost-efficiency and capability to meet our needs.'

For the FSRU conversion project, apart from repair and life extension works, Keppel Shipyard will undertake shipyard engineering, installation and integration of the regasification module and upgrading of the cargo handling system. Scheduled for delivery at the end of 2018, the FSRU will be capable of re-gasifying up to 750 million metric standard cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Keppel Shipyard has previously delivered three FSRUs, including the world's first FSRU conversion. With the increase in demand for LNG in power generation, FSRUs are a fast, flexible, cost-effective, safe and environmentally-friendly storage and regasification solution that is well suited for deployment in remote areas with smaller energy requirements. The world's first converted FLNG vessel, Hilli Episeyo, has achieved final acceptance and commenced commercial operations for Perenco in Cameroon. This was accomplished within four years of the contract award to Keppel Shipyard.

The above contracts are not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for the current financial year.

- End -

About Keppel Offshore & Marine
Keppel Offshore & Marine, a wholly-owned company of Keppel Corporation Limited, is the global leader in offshore rig design, construction and repair, ship repair and conversion, and specialised shipbuilding.

Keppel Shipyard is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine. It is the trusted industry name for the repair, conversion and upgrading of a diverse range of vessels, and a global leader in the conversion of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) and Floating Storage and Re-gasification Units (FSRU), as well as the fabrication and installation of turrets and mooring systems, and topside process modules.

Keppel FELS Brasil is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine. Keppel FELS Brasil's BrasFELS shipyard in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, has a strong track record of delivering milestone projects for Brazil, and is the most established shipyard in the Latin American region. BrasFELS' projects span the construction, integration, upgrading and repair of Floating Production Units (FPU), FPSO vessels, drillships, drilling semisubmersible rigs, platform supply vessels and anchor handling tug/supply vessels.

For more information, please visit www.keppelom.com

About MODEC
MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd. is a subsidiary of MODEC, Inc.

Founded in 1968, MODEC has been providing competitive floating solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry and is recognized as a leading specialist for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels, Floating LNGs (FLNGs), Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs), Production Semi-submersibles and Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPUs). MODEC has an excellent track record of EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) as well as charter and operations projects, so far delivered 46 floating production systems and currently owns 13 FPSOs and 3 FSOs and operates 19 units. With over 200 years of accumulated Operation & Maintenance (O&M) term on nearly 30 floating production units, MODEC is able to use the valuable knowledge gained through O&M experience to improve our EPCI projects and Operational Services.

For more information, please contact:

Media
 Roy Tan
Senior Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: (65) 6413 6421
Email: [email protected] 		Investor Relations
Ivana Chua
Assistant General Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Keppel Corporation Limited
Tel: (65) 6413 6436
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 01:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
03:48aKEPPEL : Offshore & Marine secures contracts for about S$70 million
PU
07/20KEPPEL : Jan De Nul launches Ultra-Low Emission Vessel Diogo Cao in China
AQ
07/19KEPPEL : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 44%
DJ
07/19KEPPEL : 1H 2018 net profit up 38% year on year to S$583m
PU
07/18KEPPEL : Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd Unaudited Results for the Secon..
PU
07/17KEPPEL : Unaudited Results of Keppel DC REIT for Second Quarter and First Half E..
PU
07/17KEPPEL : Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust appoints new Director
PU
07/17KEPPEL : Infrastructure Trust Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter and Half ..
PU
07/17KEPPEL : Unaudited Results of Keppel-KBS US REIT for the Financial Period since ..
PU
07/16KEPPEL : Unaudited Results of Keppel REIT for the Second Quarter and Half Year E..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Keppel Corporation's (KPELY) CEO Loh Chin Hua on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
07/19Keppel Corporation Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Keppel reports Q2 results 
04/19Keppel Corporation's (KPELF) CEO Loh Chin Hua on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
04/19Keppel reports Q1 results 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 6 474 M
EBIT 2018 1 035 M
Net income 2018 1 061 M
Debt 2018 5 395 M
Yield 2018 3,91%
P/E ratio 2018 12,47
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Capitalization 12 656 M
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | KPLM | SG1U68934629 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,82  SGD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Tong General Manager-Group Information Systems
Heng Tan Tow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-3.41%9 296
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%5 881
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 424
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD6.52%3 021
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-41.50%2 506
FINCANTIERI SPA-4.63%2 367
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.