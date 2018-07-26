Keppel : Shipyard on track to deliver FPSO La Noumbi to Perenco

Keppel Offshore & Marine's wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard, is on track to deliver a Floating Production Storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) to Dixstone holdings, an affiliate of the Perenco Group (Perenco) on time and with a strong safety record. Scheduled for delivery in 3Q 2018, it will be deployed to the Yombo field operated by Perenco off the Republic of the Congo, Africa.

The FPSO was named La Noumbi at Keppel Shipyard today which was witnessed by Mr Jean-Marc Thysthere Tchicaya, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of the Congo.

Mr Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel Offshore & Marine said, 'We are pleased to be on track to deliver a sixth project to Perenco to their satisfaction. Having delivered over 40% of the world's converted FPSOs to-date, we are able to leverage our rich experience as well as strong partnership with Perenco to deliver a high quality FPSO in a cost-efficient and safe manner.

'This is also our fifth project for the Republic of the Congo and we are proud to have been able to support the development of the nation's significant oil reserves over the years. In fact, the FPSO Conkouati which La Noumbi will be replacing was first converted by Keppel Shipyard in 1991 and has served the Yombo field for more than 25 years.'

Keppel Shipyard's work scope on the conversion of the crude oil tanker into an FPSO included the installation and integration of topside process skids, fabrication of a new accommodation module as well as life extension works.

Mr Benoit de la Fouchardiere, CEO of Perenco, said, 'The FPSO La Noumbi represents our commitment to enhance production in the Yombo field in the Republic of the Congo. We have partnered Keppel Shipyard because they are the industry leader in such conversions and have continually provided us excellent value and quality that meet our strict requirements. I am confident that La Noumbi will be just as successful as the FPSO Conkouati and serve for another 20 years.'

La Noumbi will be capable of producing 12,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), processing 120,000 barrels of water per day and storing 762,062 barrels of oil.

About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine, a wholly-owned company of Keppel Corporation Limited, is the global leader in offshore rig design, construction and repair, ship repair and conversion, and specialised shipbuilding.

Keppel Shipyard is a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine. It is the trusted industry name for the repair, conversion and upgrading of a diverse range of vessels, and a global leader in the conversion of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) and Floating Storage and Re-gasification Units (FSRU), as well as the fabrication and installation of turrets and mooring systems, and topside process modules. Keppel Shipyard has also delivered the world's first converted FLNG vessel, Hilli Episeyo, which has achieved final acceptance and commenced commercial operations for Perenco in Cameroon. For more information, please visit www.keppelom.com

About Perenco

Perenco is an independent oil & gas company with operations in 13 countries across the globe, ranging from Northern Europe to Africa and from South America to Southeast Asia. Perenco is involved in operations both onshore and offshore.

Perenco currently produces approximately 450 000 boepd, of which 250 000 boepd is net to the company. While Perenco's growth has been driven by acquisitions, the Group's strategy evolved rapidly towards increasing production and reserves, renewing licenses and securing additional acreage for new exploration and development opportunities.

Perenco now has a balanced portfolio with a solid production base, development projects and high quality exploration prospects. A core component of Perenco's policy has also been to be operator of its assets. As a responsible operator, we are proud to be a partner of choice and to maintain the highest safety and environmental standards.

