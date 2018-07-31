Keppel : emerges top at WSH Awards 2018

The Keppel Group has clinched 28 awards at this year's Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Awards, organised by the Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore. This is the highest number of awards won by a single organisation this year.

Of the 28 awards, Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) received 22 awards under the Safety and Health Award Recognition for Projects (SHARP) category for its outstanding project safety and health management systems.

Keppel FELS and Keppel Singmarine, subsidiaries of Keppel O&M, and Keppel DHCS, a subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure, also clinched the WSH Performance Awards for exemplary safety performances and implementation of strong WSH management systems.

The Innovation Award was also presented to Keppel FELS for its new shackle jig which improved the entire process of rigging and de-rigging shackles used in the lifting of heavy blocks. The new system reduced pinch points and the number of man-hours involved from about 150 to 30 hours, achieving 80% cost savings for every rigging or de-rigging job.

On the individual level, Mr Thanarajan Verasalam, Facility Superintendent at Keppel FELS, as well as Mr Balasubramaniyan Appathurai, Principal Operations Specialist at Keppel DHCS, were each conferred the Supervisor Award. Mr Verasalam was recognised for his exemplary performance in ensuring a safe working environment for workers under his charge, while Mr Appathurai is a strong advocate of the Behaviour Management of Safety (BMOS) programme, which seeks to actively promote safe behaviour through positive reinforcement.

Mr R K Jaggi, General Manager, Group Health, Safety and Environment, Keppel Corporation, said, 'Safety is a core value at Keppel and an integral part of our business. We will continue to leverage technology, harness innovation and adopt a proactive approach to safety management, in our drive towards shaping a safer future. In addition, we will persevere in our efforts to engage our workforce on safety issues.

'We are encouraged by the WSHC's recognition of our concerted efforts. These awards spur us to continue improving our safety systems and processes, including executing the Keppel Zero Fatality Strategy, so we can provide a workplace where everyone goes home safe every day.

Keppel's WSH Awards in 2018

WSH SHARP AWARDS

KEPPEL FELS

• BORR SAGA

• BORR SKALD

• BORR TIVAR

• ENSCO 123

• TS JASPER

• FECON 1

• FECON 2

• FECON 3

• JDC HAKURYU-15

• CAN-DO Drillship

• BORR JU

• CAN-DO II Cargo Barge

• ENSCO DPS-1

KEPPEL SHIPYARD

• BW Adolo

• BW Catcher

• Culzean FSO Turret

• Bokalift 1

• FPSO MTC Ledang

• Hilli Episeyo

• LNG Lerici

KEPPEL SINGMARINE

• H389 (MPV EVEREST)

• H395 (KST LIBERTY)

WSH PERFORMANCE (GOLD) AWARDS

• KEPPEL SINGMARINE

WSH PERFORMANCE (SILVER) AWARDS

• KEPPEL FELS

• KEPPEL DHCS

WSH INNOVATION AWARDS

KEPPEL FELS

• Shackle Jig

WSH AWARDS FOR SUPERVISORS

KEPPEL FELS

• Thanarajan Verasalam

KEPPEL DHCS

• Balasubramaniyan Appathurai

- End -

About Keppel Corporation

With a global footprint in more than 20 countries, Keppel is a multi-business company providing robust solutions for sustainable urbanisation, to meet the growing need for energy, infrastructure, clean environments, high quality homes and offices, and connectivity.

It aims to be a global company at the forefront of its chosen industries, shaping the future for the benefit of all its stakeholders - Sustaining Growth, Empowering Lives and Nurturing Communities.

Visit www.kepcorp.com for information on the company.

For more information, please contact: