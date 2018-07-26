Kering : Availability of the 2018 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2018

PRESS RELEASE
July 26, 2018
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 FIRST-HALF REPORT FOR
THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018
Kering announces that its 2018 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2018 is publicly available on the www.kering.com/en website (Finance section).
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watchmaking: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Maisons to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination." In 2017, Kering had nearly 29,000 employees and pro forma revenue of €10.823 billion.
Contacts
Press
Emilie Gargatte Astrid Wernert
Analysts/investors Claire Roblet
Laura Levy
www.kering.com Twitter:@KeringGroup
LinkedIn:Kering
Instagram:@kering_official
YouTube:KeringGroup
Press release July 26, 2018
1/1
Disclaimer
Kering SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:00:07 UTC