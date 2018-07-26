Kering : Availability of the 2018 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

July 26, 2018

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 FIRST-HALF REPORT FOR

THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

Kering announces that its 2018 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2018 is publicly available on the www.kering.com/en website (Finance section).

