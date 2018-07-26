Log in
News Summary

Kering : Availability of the 2018 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2018

07/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

July 26, 2018

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 FIRST-HALF REPORT FOR

THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

Kering announces that its 2018 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2018 is publicly available on the www.kering.com/en website (Finance section).

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watchmaking: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Maisons to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination." In 2017, Kering had nearly 29,000 employees and pro forma revenue of €10.823 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte Astrid Wernert

Analysts/investors Claire Roblet

Laura Levy

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20

[email protected]

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 57

[email protected]

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

[email protected]

+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

[email protected]

www.kering.com Twitter:@KeringGroup

LinkedIn:Kering

Instagram:@kering_official

YouTube:KeringGroup

Press release July 26, 2018

1/1

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:00:07 UTC
