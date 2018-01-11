Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING (KER)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 06:51:42 pm
415.9 EUR   +0.82%
12:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
12:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
12:29p KERING : Project to distribute in kine Puma shares to Kering shareho..
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kering : Project to distribute in kine Puma shares to Kering shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 12:29pm EST

KERING REINFORCES ITS STATUS AS A LEADING PURE PLAYER IN LUXURY

On 11 January 2018, Kering's Board of Directors unanimously proposed to submit to its shareholders the project to distribute in kind around 70% of Puma shares outstanding, out of the 86.3% currently owned by the Group.

Post transaction, Kering would retain approximately 16% of Puma shares outstanding. Artémis, which holds 40.9% of Kering's shares, would become a long term strategic shareholder of Puma with an ownership of about 29%. Puma's free float would be increased to approximately 55%.

The contemplated project would enable Kering to reinforce its status as a leading pure player in Luxury with an enhanced, best-in-class profitability. The Group's ambition is to continue to grow and develop its powerful ensemble of Houses in Couture, Leather Goods, Jewellery and Watches, leveraging on its high cash-flow generation and strong financial position.

Upon completion of the envisaged distribution of Puma shares, Kering shareholders would directly benefit from the value creation potential of a world-leading and iconic Sports brand, further enhanced by an increased free float and stock market visibility. With Puma's unique DNA, heritage of innovation and creativity, the ongoing successful implementation of its 'Forever Faster' transformation plan has started to deliver results. The brand is enjoying strong revenue growth momentum and achieving an improvement in its profitability. Furthermore, Puma's management team is fully committed to pursue its successful strategy, and continue to deliver the growth and profitability potential of the brand.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, stated: 'The contemplated distribution of Puma shares to our shareholders would be a significant milestone in the history of the Group. Kering would dedicate itself entirely to the development of its Luxury Houses, whose enduring appeal, built on creative audacity and innovativeness, will allow us to continue to gain market share and create value.

This operation would enable our shareholders to directly benefit from Puma's future value creation. We are proud to have supported the turnaround of Puma, which now has unrivalled capabilities to take full advantage of the specific dynamics of its global markets and is poised to achieve substantial growth, led by its talented and passionate management team. We have laid strong foundations for a bright future for Puma. The full support of both Artémis, which would become Puma's main shareholder, and Kering, as a significant minority shareholder, reflects a strong confidence in the company's ability to continue to deliver its strategic and financial objectives.'

Kering will immediately initiate the information and, as the case may be, consultation processes with the relevant works councils' representatives in accordance with applicable laws.

Final terms of the distribution in kind of Puma shares to Kering shareholders are under review and will be submitted to the vote of Kering shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2018. Further announcements will be made in due course.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport & Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

Contacts

Press

Analysts/investors

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

Download the press release (.pdf 208.58 KB)

Kering SA published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 17:29:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KERING
12:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
12:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
12:29p KERING : Project to distribute in kine Puma shares to Kering shareholders
01/09 FEEDING THE FASHIONISTAS : Gucci turns to fine dining
01/09 Chinese retailer JD.com commits to sell 2 billion euros in French imports
01/08 Saint Laurent ventures online in China as luxury portals take off
01/04 THE MAGIC OF MARRAKECH : A museum dedicated to Yves Saint Laurent has opened in ..
01/04 KERING : Louvre Abu Dhabi ranked one of the best buildings of 2017
01/03 KERING : Two MENA projects listed in BBC Culture's best buildings of 2017
2017 EURONEXT-KERING : Statement in Compliance with Article 233-8 of the French Comme..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Kering declares interim dividend
2017 European luxury sector handed a win by EU court
2017 PRO WEEKLY DIGEST : Upslope Capital Management On Short-Selling And Quality Long..
2017 Kering SA Reports Q3 Revenue
2017 Puma a star performer in sporting goods sector
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 15 319 M
EBIT 2017 2 823 M
Net income 2017 1 901 M
Debt 2017 3 630 M
Yield 2017 1,47%
P/E ratio 2017 27,31
P/E ratio 2018 23,37
EV / Sales 2017 3,64x
EV / Sales 2018 3,29x
Capitalization 52 090 M
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | KER | FR0000121485 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 409 €
Spread / Average Target -0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François-Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Philippe Bailly Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERING4.96%62 213
WESFARMERS LTD0.09%39 580
AEON CO LTD0.78%15 090
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV2.91%8 877
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-2.10%8 669
LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD--.--%5 819
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.