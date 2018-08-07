Kerlink and AdriNet to Expand Kerlink's Distribution Network in Adriatic Market

Thorigné-Fouillard, France andZagreb, Croatia - Aug. 7th, 2018, 06:00 p.m. CET - Kerlink (ALKLK - FR0013156007), a specialist and global leader in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and Croatia-based AdriNet have joined forces to speed adoption of LoRaTM low-power, wide-area networks across the entire Adriatic region with Kerlink's products and services.

The scope of the agreement covers smart city, smart energy, smart agriculture and smart industry applications in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo , Macedonia, Montenegro, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia. Adrinet specializes in distributing advanced communications solutions in the region, including design, installation and management of complete, reliable and secure network solutions.

The company's engineering expertise in wireless technologies and its innovative approach to new technologies make it a valuable partner for Kerlink to develop the Adriatic market. Kerlink, a leading global provider of LoRaWANTM network equipment and design solutions, supports IoT networks in all continents.

"Interest is growing rapidly among businesses, agriculture producers, cities, water & electricity providers andother companies in the Adriatic region to harness the potential of Internet of Things to increase efﬁciencyand improve service for customers and citizens ," said Ivana Jankovic Safaric, managing director of AdriNet. "Adrinet is pleased to enrich its portfolio of advanced communications solutions with LoRa®technology, powered by Kerlink's industry-leading products and its suite of services, to help drive implementation of LoRaWANTM networks in the Adriatic market."

"Adding the diverse countries in the Adriatic region to our expanding global footprint of LoRa®markets will help this region speed up deployment of public-and-private IoT networks and solidify Kerlink's position as the leading provider of IoT network solutions in Europe," said Ermeline Lebon, head of channel sales atKerlink. "AdriNet is a ﬂexible, customer-focused company with a very good understanding of the IoT network opportunities in the region, which makes it a good ﬁt to partner with Kerlink."

About Kerlink Group

Kerlink Group is a global leading provider of end-to-end network solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), serving telecom operators, businesses and public authorities worldwide. Its growing suite of turnkey IoT services includes network planning, design and operational management that maximizes performance of its market-leading, carrier-grade infrastructure offering. The Group, widely recognized for its IoT expertise, also continually introduces innovative value-added services, such as network-based geolocation, remote end-device management and low-power IoT reference design, which allows its customers to quickly bring to market IoT-ready devices and to imagine innovative business models to monetize their deployments.

In just over 10 years, more than 100,000 Kerlink installations have been deployed in more than 69 countries. In 2017 Kerlink supplied more than 330 customers, including major telecom operators such as Tata Communications, and service providers such as GrDF and Suez. The company's solutions are enabling IoT networks worldwide with major deployments in Europe, South Asia, South America and Oceania. Kerlink, a co-founder and board member of the LoRa AllianceTM, has invested more than €10 million in research in the past three years. In 2017, Kerlink Group generated revenues of nearly €25 million, more than 50 percent internationally. Since 2013, it has posted average annual growth of more than 62 percent. It has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since May 2016 and was added to the EnterNext PEA-PME 150, an index of 150 fast-growing French SMEs, in 2017.

For more information, visitwww.kerlink.comor follow us on Twitter @kerlink_news.

About AdriNet

AdriNet d.o.o. is company based in Croatia that specializes in the distribution of advanced communications solutions across the entire Adriatic region. The main criteria for the selection of AdriNet suppliers are quality and technological innovation of products and their position in the global market. By distributing communica-tions solutions from the world's leading manufacturers, AdriNet provides partners with the best solutions avai-lable on the market, complemented by a complete service. AdriNet is a team of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge of communications technologies and distribution-related activities, operating in the entire Adriatic region - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary , Kosovo, Macedonia, Monte-negro, Serbia and Slovenia.

Following the value-added distribution principles, AdriNet is able to provide the best value with quality support for its partners, while at the same time creating a competitive advantage for the suppliers in the regional mar-ket. In the role of regional Kerlink distributor, AdriNet will have the capability to support integrators, resellers, and installers in the study, validation, and deployment of IoT projects.

www.adrinet.hr/hr

