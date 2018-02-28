Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kewaunee Scientific Corporation    KEQU

KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION (KEQU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kewaunee Scientific : Reports Results for Third Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2018 | 01:28am CET

STATESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: KEQU) today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2018, ended January 31,  2018.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results:

  • Sales of $38,190,000, an increase of 25.7% from the prior year third quarter.
  • Pre-tax earnings of $2,484,000, an increase of 406% from the prior year third quarter.
  • Net earnings of $883,000, a 159% increase from the prior year third quarter.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.31, which includes an unfavorable impact of $1,113,000, are $0.40 per diluted share, of additional tax expense recorded in the quarter to account for the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.

Year to Date Fiscal Year 2018 Results (Q1-Q3):

  • Sales of $113,542,000, an increase of 9.2% from the prior year-to-date period.
  • Pre-tax earnings of $7,024,000, an increase of 42.8% from the prior year-to-date period.
  • Net earnings of $3,755,000, or $1.35 per diluted share, which includes an unfavorable impact of $1,113,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, of additional tax expense recorded in the quarter to account for the implementation of the aforementioned Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Kewaunee Scientific Corporation)

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Commentary
Sales for the quarter were $38,190,000, an increase of 25.7% from sales of $30,371,000 in the third quarter of the prior year. Domestic sales for the quarter were $29,734,000, an increase of 17.5% from sales of $25,313,000 in the third quarter of last year. International sales for the quarter were $8,456,000, an increase of 67.2% from sales of $5,058,000 in the third quarter last year.  Third quarter sales reflected strength in the laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products in the US, Middle East, Indian and Asian markets with sales in each of these markets exceeding the prior period third quarter. 

Pre-tax earnings for the quarter were $2,484,000, an increase of 406% compared to $491,000 in the third quarter last year.  Net earnings for the third quarter were $883,000, or $0.31 per diluted share, which includes an unfavorable impact of $1,113,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, of additional tax expense recorded in the quarter to account for the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.  Reported net earnings compares to net earnings of $341,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the third quarter last year.  

"I am extremely pleased with our performance in the third quarter," said David M. Rausch, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our sales and pre-tax profit performance for the quarter were very strong in what is traditionally our weakest quarter.  This performance would have resulted in record quarterly earnings being reported had it not been for the additional tax expense recorded in the quarter." 

Year to Date Fiscal Year 2018 (Q1-Q3) Commentary
Sales for the nine months ended January 31, 2018 were $113,542,000, an increase of 9.2% from sales of $103,979,000 in the prior year.  Domestic sales for the nine months ended January 31, 2018 were $80,420,000, a decrease of 3.3% from sales of $83,161,000 in the prior year.  International sales for the nine months ended January 31, 2018 were $33,122,000, an increase of 59.1% from sales of $20,818,000 in the prior year. Similar to the third quarter, sales for the nine months ended January 31, 2018 reflect continued strength in the markets for Kewaunee's laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products.

Pre-tax earnings for the nine months ended January 31, 2018 were $7,024,000, an increase of 42.8% compared to $4,920,000 for the prior period.  Net earnings increased 20.1% for the nine months ended January 31, 2018 to $3,755,000, or $1.35 per diluted share, as compared to net earnings of $3,127,000, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the nine months ended January 31, 2017.  This is also after the aforementioned unfavorable impact of $1,113,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, of additional tax expense recorded in the quarter.

The Company's order backlog was $116.1 million at January 31, 2018, as compared to $106.9 million at January 31, 2017.  Incoming orders continued to be strong in all of our key markets, increasing the order backlog year-over-year. 

The Company's balance sheet and financial condition remain strong. Unrestricted cash on hand was $9.2 million at the end of the quarter, as compared to $12.5 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. Working capital was $36.2 million, as compared to $32.9 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. Short-term debt and interest rate swaps were $4.8 million at the end of the quarter, as compared to $3.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year, and total bank borrowings and interest rate swaps were $7.5 million, as compared to $6.9 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

"We continue to be awarded significant projects on a global basis which is a testament to the Company's world-wide leadership position and ability to deliver large scale complex projects.  Looking forward, our Associates are focused on delivering a solid fourth quarter, and I am optimistic that we will have a strong finish to the current fiscal year," said David M. Rausch, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer.  

About Kewaunee Scientific
Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)











Three months ended

Nine months ended

 January 31,

 January 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net sales

$    38,190

$    30,371

$ 113,542

$ 103,979

Cost of products sold

29,836

25,339

90,456

84,704

Gross profit

8,354

5,032

23,086

19,275

Operating expenses

5,971

4,590

16,360

14,484

Operating earnings

2,383

442

6,726

4,791

Other income

179

120

524

358

Interest expense

(78)

(71)

(226)

(229)

Earnings before income taxes

2,484

491

7,024

4,920

Income tax expense

1,566

133

3,149

1,695

Net earnings

918

358

3,875

3,225

Less: net earnings attributable to







    the noncontrolling interest

35

17

120

98

Net earnings attributable to 







    Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

$         883

$         341

$      3,755

$      3,127








Net earnings per share attributable to







    Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders






       Basic

$        0.32

$        0.13

$        1.38

$        1.16

       Diluted

$        0.31

$        0.13

$        1.35

$        1.15








Weighted average number of common







shares outstanding







       Basic

2,722

2,711

2,717

2,703

       Diluted

2,784

2,734

2,772

2,724

 

 

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



 January 31,

April 30,



2018

2017

Assets



(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents


$      9,178

$    12,506

Restricted Cash


1,493

1,435

Receivables, less allowances


30,843

29,889

Inventories



17,680

14,935

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


3,083

1,047

    Total Current Assets


62,277

59,812

Net property, plant and equipment


13,830

14,027

Other assets



6,587

7,077

Total Assets



$    82,694

$    80,916






Liabilities and Equity





Short-term borrowings and interest rate swaps

$      4,778

$      3,591

Current portion of long-term debt


1,167

918

Accounts payable


12,631

11,995

Other current liabilities


7,474

10,423

    Total Current Liabilities


26,050

26,927

Other non-current liabilities


10,551

10,732

    Total Liabilities


36,601

37,659

Noncontrolling interest


423

374

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation equity


45,670

42,883

    Total Equity


46,093

43,257

Total Liabilities and Equity


$    82,694

$    80,916

 

 

Contact:

Thomas D. Hull III


(704) 871-3290

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-reports-results-for-third-quarter-300605414.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPOR
01:28aKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Reports Results for Third Quarter
PR
01/05INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY KEWAUNEE SC : KEQU) – Director Bought 888 shares ..
AQ
01/05INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY KEWAUNEE SC : KEQU) – Director Bought 2,000 share..
AQ
2017KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
2017KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : India Receives Award from CII for Excellence in Customer M..
PU
2017KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : India Pvt. Ltd. was presented with 'EmergingLe..
PR
2017KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
2017KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Reports Results for Second Quarter
PR
2017KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
2017KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/10VALUE STRATEGY UPDATE : 6% Return In 4 Months 
2017Kewaunee Scientific reports Q2 results 
2017Kewaunee Scientific declares $0.17 dividend 
201750+ STOCKS SELECTED FOR GROWTH, VALU : An Improved List 
2017Dividend Champions For September 2017 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.