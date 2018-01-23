Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kewpie Corp    2809   JP3244800003

KEWPIE CORP (2809)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kewpie : Notice of Distribution of Retained Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 08:04am CET

(Translation)

January 23, 2018

Dear Sirs:

Name of the Company: Representative:

Kewpie Corporation

Osamu Chonan, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Corporate Officer

(Code No. 2809; the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Person to contact:

Masato Shinohara, Corporate Officer and Senior General Manager of Operation Promote Department

Notice of Distribution of Retained Earnings

Notice is hereby given that Kewpie Corporation (the "Company"), at the meeting of its Board of Directors held today, resolved to distribute retained earnings with the record date being November 30, 2017, as described below:

Description

1. Details of dividends (year-end dividends):

Payment Amount

Most Recent Forecast

(Released on January 11, 2018)

Actual Result for Previous Fiscal Year

(Year Ended November 30, 2016)

Record Date

November 30, 2017

November 30, 2017

November 30, 2016

Dividend per Share

¥18.50

¥18.50

¥19.50

Total Amount of Dividends

¥2,720 million

-

¥2,918 million

Effective Date

February 6, 2018

-

February 3, 2017

Source of Dividends

Retained Earnings

-

Retained Earnings

2.

Reasons:It is the Company's important management policy to distribute profits to its shareholders adequately. The Company has given top priority to cash dividends, whereby making it a principle to pay dividends on a continued, consistent basis.

In determining cash dividends, the Company shall, based on a consolidated dividend payout ratio while taking into consideration the consolidated dividends on equity ratio (DOE) and future funding requirements, maintain a consolidated dividend payout ratio of at least 30%, in principle and target a DOE of 2.2%.

Accordingly, the management has determined to pay a year-end dividend of ¥18.50 per share. Thus, the annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be ¥36.50 per share and the consolidated dividend payout ratio and the DOE will be 30.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

(The Articles of Incorporation of the Company stipulate that the Company can pay dividends from retained earnings twice a year, comprising of interim and year-end dividends based on the resolution by the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, paragraph 1 and Article 454, paragraph 5 of the Companies Act.)

(for reference) Contents of Annual Dividends:

Dividend per Share (Yen)

Record Date

End of 2nd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

Actual Result for the Year Ended November 30, 2017

¥18.00

¥18.50

¥36.50

Actual Result for the Year Ended November 30, 2016

¥15.00

¥19.50

¥34.50

- END -

Kewpie Corporation published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 07:04:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEWPIE CORP
08:04a KEWPIE : Notice of Distribution of Retained Earnings
01/11 KEWPIE : Notice of Adjustment to the Forecast of Dividends for the Fiscal Year E..
01/08KEWPIE CORP : annual earnings release
2017 KEWPIE : Notice of Establishment of New Company in China
2017 KEWPIE CORP : ex-dividend day for final dividend
2017 KEWPIE : Notice of Establishment of Controlling Company in China
2017 KEWPIE : Investigators at Kewpie Corporation Release New Data on Phosphoproteins..
2017 KEWPIE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of t..
2017 KEWPIE : Notice of the Acquisition by the Company of its Own Shares and the Tend..
2017 KEWPIE : Fiscal 2017 Interim Financial Meeting
More news
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 578 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 19 880 M
Finance 2018 10 139 M
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 21,72
P/E ratio 2019 19,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 435 B
Chart KEWPIE CORP
Duration : Period :
Kewpie Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 2809 | JP3244800003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KEWPIE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 160  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Chonan Executive President & Representative Director
Amane Nakashima Chairman
Yoshinori Hamachiyo Director, GM-Research & Development
Shigeki Takemura Director & Senior Executive Officer
Tadaaki Katsuyama Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEWPIE CORP-3.07%3 913
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD5.43%23 944
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES1.69%12 256
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING-6.53%11 775
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION0.33%8 751
FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD-1.54%5 620
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.