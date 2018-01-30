Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Key Technology, Inc.    KTEC

KEY TECHNOLOGY, INC. (KTEC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

KEY TECHNOLOGY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:16pm CET

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Key Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: KTEC)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 25, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Key Technology, Inc. (“Key Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: KTEC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Duravant LLC (“Duravant”) in a transaction valued at approximately $175 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Key Technology will receive $26.75 in cash for each share of Key Technology common stock.

If you own common stock of Key Technology and purchased any shares before January 25, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
09:16p KEY TECHNOLOGY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
08:53p THE LAW OFFICES OF VINCENT WONG : Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Key ..
02:29a Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Key Technology, Inc...
01/26 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whethe..
01/26 KEY TECHNOLOGY : Tech purchase on horizon
01/25 ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Key Technology,..
01/25 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Wheth..
01/25 Duravant To Acquire Key Technology
01/10 KEY TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 : 00 p.m. PST
2017 KEY TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26 KEY TECHNOLOGY : The Acquisition That Killed The Investment
01/25 Midday Gainers / Losers (1/25/2018)
01/10 VALUE STRATEGY UPDATE : 6% Return In 4 Months
2017 Key Technology's (KTEC) CEO Jack Ehren on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra..
2017 Key Technology beats by $0.14, beats on revenue
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 153 M
EBIT 2018 10,4 M
Net income 2018 6,89 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,61
P/E ratio 2019 20,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 173 M
Chart KEY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Key Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | KTEC | US4931431013 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KEY TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Ehren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Lawrence Chairman
Shawn P. Prendiville Senior Director-Global Operations
Jeffrey T. Siegal CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael L. Shannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEY TECHNOLOGY, INC.44.60%173
NORDSON CORPORATION0.14%8 476
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.12.09%6 706
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC2.07%5 434
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.46%5 205
KRONES AG1.22%4 525
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.