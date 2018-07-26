Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  KEYENCE CORPORATION    6861   JP3236200006

KEYENCE CORPORATION (6861)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zuckerberg loses $16 billion in record Facebook fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:37pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg's fortune took an almost $16 billion (12.18 billion pounds) hit on Thursday, as the social media giant headed for the biggest one-day wipeout in U.S. stock market history, a day after executives forecast years of lower profit margins.

At least 16 brokerages cut their price targets on Facebook after Chief Financial Officer David Wehner startled an otherwise routine call with analysts by saying the company faced a multi-year squeeze on its business margins.

That "bombshell", as one analyst termed it, played into concerns on Wall Street that Facebook's model could be under threat after a year that has been dominated by efforts to head off concerns over privacy and its role in global news flow.

Shares fell as much as 19.6 percent to $174.78, a decline that if sustained would wipe about $124 billion off the company's value - or nearly four times the entire market capitalisation of Twitter Inc.

Dismal revenue, which initially pulled the stock down nearly 9 percent on Thursday, clearly was not the end for wounded investors.

"Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis," Wehner told the results conference call with analysts.

Facebook's margin fell to 44 percent in the second quarter from 47 percent a year ago as it spent heavily on security and initiatives to convince users the company was protecting their privacy.

The company also said that revenue growth from emerging markets and the company's Instagram app, which has been less affected by privacy concerns, would not be enough to repair the damage.

The impact on the rest of the FAANG group of high-flying tech stocks was marginal.

Shares in Alphabet were unchanged while those in Apple Inc and Netflix Inc dipped just a third of a percent. Amazon.com Inc fell 2.8 percent ahead of its own results report later on Thursday.

Of 47 analysts covering Facebook, 43 still rate the stock as "buy", two rate it "hold" and only two rate it "sell". Their median target price is $219.30.

MoffettNathanson analysts called the company's forecast "either the new economic reality of their business model or a very public act of self-immolation to stave off further regulatory pressure".

The $15.8 billion in net worth that Zuckerberg stands to lose in the move is equal to the wealth of the world's 81st-richest person, currently Japanese businessman Takemitsu Takizaki, according to Forbes real time data.

Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in recent years has trimmed, but not eliminated, the amount of Facebook shares in his clients’ accounts, and he said he sees the company as a three-year investment.

"We own it for its leadership in the tech industry," he said. "It’s the F in FAANG, but what's to say that, 10 years from now, Facebook isn't the next Myspace and something else has taken its place?"


(Click here https://tmsnrt.rs/2JV9APu for a graphic on Facebook's slowing revenue growth

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma, Munsif Vengattil and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Robin Paxton and Patrick Graham)

By Vibhuti Sharma and Munsif Vengattil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.35% 1280.2 Delayed Quote.21.13%
AMAZON.COM -2.71% 1811.7524 Delayed Quote.59.36%
APPLE 0.06% 194.8802 Delayed Quote.15.12%
FACEBOOK -19.10% 175.97 Delayed Quote.23.26%
KEYENCE CORPORATION 0.20% 59390 End-of-day quote.-8.35%
NETFLIX 0.04% 362.81 Delayed Quote.89.03%
TWITTER INC -3.66% 42.58 Delayed Quote.84.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYENCE CORPORATION
07:37pZuckerberg loses $16 billion in record Facebook fall
RE
05/18GLOBAL MACHINE VISION TECHNOLOGY MAR : Global Machine Vision Technology Market A..
AQ
04/19KEYENCE : VK-X110 Hardware
AQ
04/04ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Head Lower Following Latest U.S.-China Trade Tensio..
DJ
03/22REFLECTIVE PHOTOELECTRIC SENSOR MARK : Global Reflective Photoelectric Sensor Ma..
AQ
03/16KEYENCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/03GLOBAL REFLECTIVE PHOTOELECTRIC SENS : Qualitative Research Report on Reflective..
AQ
2017KEYENCE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Image Processing Sensor", for ..
AQ
2017KEYENCE : Laser Confocal Microscope Syetem
AQ
2017KEYENCE : UW Geological Museum Receives Grant to Digitize Wyoming's Rare Fossil ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/29Fanuc Still Strong In Robots And Automation, But Trouble May Lie Ahead 
06/25Keyence Is A Key Enabler In Factory Automation 
06/23A Buyable Dip In Cognex? 
05/03First Eagle Global Value Team Quarterly Commentary Q1 2018 
02/15A Look At The Robotics Sector And Robot Companies 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 605 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 248 B
Finance 2019 1 024 B
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,28
P/E ratio 2020 25,89
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
EV / Sales 2020 8,72x
Capitalization 7 222 B
Chart KEYENCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KEYENCE CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYENCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75 733  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akinori Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Takemitsu Takizaki Director
Akira Kanzawa Director
Tsuyoshi Kimura Director & Manager-Precision Measurement
Masayuki Konishi Director & Manager-Application Sensor Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.35%65 186
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-1.24%47 355
NIDEC CORPORATION6.14%46 057
EMERSON ELECTRIC0.73%43 394
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.11%35 452
EATON CORPORATION PLC-0.04%33 869
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.