Keysight Technologies : Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Keysight will demonstrate solutions for 400G/PAM4 in the data center,
coherent test, and optical component characterization addressing the
whole customer workflow from design to characterization and validation
across all network layers, as well as manufacturing. The Keysight
Ixia K400 QSFP-DD Load Modules will demonstrate the industry’s first
line rate, PAM4 based 400G Ethernet traffic using Source Photonics’
QSFP-DD LR8 optical transceivers.
“Keysight's mission in the optical market is to shorten time-to-market
and reduce cost-of-test for customers in R&D and manufacturing, as well
as enable innovative technologies which include new optical components,
network elements & systems, and all-optical fiber networks,” said
Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager, Networks and Data
Centers, Keysight. “Our tight relationship with leading market makers
helps them, as well as us, be first to market. Keysight’s optical and
photonic test solutions have been instrumental in the research and
development of new devices that our customers will demonstrate at OFC
2018, and they will be an integral part of more than twenty customer
demonstrations at the show,” Peerlings added.
Some examples include:
-
NeoPhotonics
(booth 3322), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic
solutions, uses Keysight’s N4391A Optical Modulation Analyzer (OMA),
M8196A Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG) and N4373D Lightwave
Component Analyzer (LCA) in the development of their matched suite of
64 GBaud coherent optical components for 1.2T applications including
64GBaud COSA.
-
Accelink
Technologies (booth 5001), a world-leading optoelectronic devices
supplier, uses Keysight’s N1092A DCA-M with a N1077A Clock Recovery
(CR) unit as well as M8040A High-Performance BERT to develop its
single lambda 100G DR1 for data center and 5G wireless applications.
-
MaxLinear
(booth 6509), a leading provider of communication SOCs that integrate
radio frequency (RF), broadband analog and mixed-signal integrated
circuits, digital signal processing and modems, targeting optical
communications, the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure,
and industrial and multimarket applications, will showcase
their 400Gbps transceiver chipset using Keysight’s N1092A Digital
Communications Analyzer and M8196A Arbitrary Waveform Generator to
enable the highest performance PAM4 100G per wavelength technology.
-
Centera
Photonics (booth 5428), an optoelectronic system on chip (SoC)
design house specialized in Silicon Optical Engine Designs, uses
Keysight’s 86100D DCA-X mainframe with 86105D optical electrical
module to perform optical and electrical eye measurements on all its
100G products (from 100G AOC, SR TRx to CWDM4 TRx) and is looking
forward to partner with Keysight to develop its 400G AOC, 400G DR4 and
FR4 solutions.
-
Innolight
(booth 2939), a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, uses
a wide array of Keysight solutions in the development of their 400G
OSFP 2xFR4 and LR8, 400G QSFP-DD FR4 and SR8 transceivers for 400G
PAM4 data center applications. Keysight solutions include: the 86100D
DCA-X mainframe with 86105D optical electrical module, the N1092D
DCA-M Sampling Oscilloscope, and the N1077A Optical/Electrical Clock
Recovery unit.
-
Oclaro
(booth 2812), a leading provider and innovator of optical
communications solutions, uses Keysight’s N1092A DCA-M Sampling
Oscilloscope and N1077A Optical/Electrical Clock Recovery unit
in the development of their suite of integrated optical components for
400G and 600G networks
-
Mellanox
Technologies (booth 1801), a leading supplier of end-to-end
Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions, will use
Ixia's K400 QSFP-DD Load Module with their 3-meter passive copper
cables to demonstrate both 400GE & 200GE line rate links
-
Applied
Optoelectronics, Inc. (booth 2739), a leading provider of
fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable
broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets, uses Keysight’s
N1092C DCA-M Sampling Oscilloscope, and 86100D DCA-X mainframe with
86116C optical electrical module for the development of their single
lambda 100G DR1 for the data center and 5G wireless markets.
The Keysight Ixia K400 QSFP-DD 400GE Load Module will be also be used to
demonstrate interoperability testing of latest technologies at the
Ethernet Alliance (EA) booth (2648), as well as enabling a 400GE booth
to booth optical link between the EA and Optical Internetworking Forum
(OIF) booth (5525). Additionally, Keysight Ixia’s K400 will generate and
receive full duplex line rate 400G Ethernet traffic from the Ethernet
Alliance booth using Finisar’s QSFP-DD optics to Juniper 400G transport
technology in their booth (3139). Similarly, Keysight’s DCA
Wide-Bandwidth Oscilloscopes will be used to perform interoperability
testing at the OIF booth.
As part of the OFC technical program, Keysight industry experts were
invited to present two short
courses:
-
SC369: Test and Measurement for Metro and Long-haul Communications
Sunday,
March 11, 2018
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Instructors: Bernd
Nebendahl, Michael Koenigsmann; Keysight, Germany
-
SC178: Test and Measurement for Data Center/Short Reach Communications
Monday,
March 12, 2018
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Instructor: Greg D. Le
Cheminant; Keysight Technologies, USA
Keysight is also proud to take part in the Photonic
Integrated Circuit (PIC) Workshop and Test
and Measurement Resource Center (booth 5623).
Visit Keysight
OFC 2018 for a complete list of demos.
Keysight service and support specialists will be available at the booth
to answer questions about its accredited calibrations, technology
refresh services, training and consulting offerings.
