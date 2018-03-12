Keysight Technologies : Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today it will exhibit its latest optical and photonic test solutions at OFC 2018, Booth 2501, San Diego Convention Center, Mar. 13-15.

Keysight will demonstrate solutions for 400G/PAM4 in the data center, coherent test, and optical component characterization addressing the whole customer workflow from design to characterization and validation across all network layers, as well as manufacturing. The Keysight Ixia K400 QSFP-DD Load Modules will demonstrate the industry’s first line rate, PAM4 based 400G Ethernet traffic using Source Photonics’ QSFP-DD LR8 optical transceivers.

“Keysight's mission in the optical market is to shorten time-to-market and reduce cost-of-test for customers in R&D and manufacturing, as well as enable innovative technologies which include new optical components, network elements & systems, and all-optical fiber networks,” said Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager, Networks and Data Centers, Keysight. “Our tight relationship with leading market makers helps them, as well as us, be first to market. Keysight’s optical and photonic test solutions have been instrumental in the research and development of new devices that our customers will demonstrate at OFC 2018, and they will be an integral part of more than twenty customer demonstrations at the show,” Peerlings added.

Some examples include:

NeoPhotonics (booth 3322), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions, uses Keysight’s N4391A Optical Modulation Analyzer (OMA), M8196A Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG) and N4373D Lightwave Component Analyzer (LCA) in the development of their matched suite of 64 GBaud coherent optical components for 1.2T applications including 64GBaud COSA.

Accelink Technologies (booth 5001), a world-leading optoelectronic devices supplier, uses Keysight’s N1092A DCA-M with a N1077A Clock Recovery (CR) unit as well as M8040A High-Performance BERT to develop its single lambda 100G DR1 for data center and 5G wireless applications.

MaxLinear (booth 6509), a leading provider of communication SOCs that integrate radio frequency (RF), broadband analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, digital signal processing and modems, targeting optical communications, the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, will showcase their 400Gbps transceiver chipset using Keysight’s N1092A Digital Communications Analyzer and M8196A Arbitrary Waveform Generator to enable the highest performance PAM4 100G per wavelength technology.

Centera Photonics (booth 5428), an optoelectronic system on chip (SoC) design house specialized in Silicon Optical Engine Designs, uses Keysight’s 86100D DCA-X mainframe with 86105D optical electrical module to perform optical and electrical eye measurements on all its 100G products (from 100G AOC, SR TRx to CWDM4 TRx) and is looking forward to partner with Keysight to develop its 400G AOC, 400G DR4 and FR4 solutions.

Innolight (booth 2939), a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, uses a wide array of Keysight solutions in the development of their 400G OSFP 2xFR4 and LR8, 400G QSFP-DD FR4 and SR8 transceivers for 400G PAM4 data center applications. Keysight solutions include: the 86100D DCA-X mainframe with 86105D optical electrical module, the N1092D DCA-M Sampling Oscilloscope, and the N1077A Optical/Electrical Clock Recovery unit.

Oclaro (booth 2812), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, uses Keysight’s N1092A DCA-M Sampling Oscilloscope and N1077A Optical/Electrical Clock Recovery unit in the development of their suite of integrated optical components for 400G and 600G networks

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (booth 2739), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets, uses Keysight’s N1092C DCA-M Sampling Oscilloscope, and 86100D DCA-X mainframe with 86116C optical electrical module for the development of their single lambda 100G DR1 for the data center and 5G wireless markets.

The Keysight Ixia K400 QSFP-DD 400GE Load Module will be also be used to demonstrate interoperability testing of latest technologies at the Ethernet Alliance (EA) booth (2648), as well as enabling a 400GE booth to booth optical link between the EA and Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) booth (5525). Additionally, Keysight Ixia’s K400 will generate and receive full duplex line rate 400G Ethernet traffic from the Ethernet Alliance booth using Finisar’s QSFP-DD optics to Juniper 400G transport technology in their booth (3139). Similarly, Keysight’s DCA Wide-Bandwidth Oscilloscopes will be used to perform interoperability testing at the OIF booth.

As part of the OFC technical program, Keysight industry experts were invited to present two short courses:

SC369: Test and Measurement for Metro and Long-haul Communications

Sunday, March 11, 2018

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Instructors: Bernd Nebendahl, Michael Koenigsmann; Keysight, Germany

Monday, March 12, 2018

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Instructor: Greg D. Le Cheminant; Keysight Technologies, USA

Keysight is also proud to take part in the Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Workshop and Test and Measurement Resource Center (booth 5623).

Visit Keysight OFC 2018 for a complete list of demos.

Keysight service and support specialists will be available at the booth to answer questions about its accredited calibrations, technology refresh services, training and consulting offerings.

