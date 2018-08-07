Keysight Technologies : Ixia, a Keysight Business, First to Offer Packet-level Visibility into Workloads in Containers and Kubernetes Clusters

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has extended
the Ixia
CloudLens visibility platform to offer packet-level visibility into
workloads in containers and Kubernetes clusters.
Containers are becoming more popular in cloud environments. Gartner
reports that “container popularity will continually increase over the
next 18 to 24 months.”1 Gartner also finds that “by 2020,
more than 50 percent of global enterprises will be running containerized
applications in production, up from less than 20 percent today.”1 In
addition, as enterprises run applications on physical hardware,
virtualized platforms, in public cloud infrastructures and Kubernetes
containers clusters, they expand the cloud attack surface.
Ixia CloudLens, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution available online
24/7, delivers end-to-end cloud visibility. CloudLens is the first and
only solution on the market today to deliver packet visibility into
containers and Kubernetes clusters across cloud platforms including AWS
Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service
(AKS) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).
“The lack of granular access to cloud traffic creates blind spots which
could compromise application performance or security, resulting in
degraded customer experience and increased network security risk,” said
Scott Register, vice president, product management for Keysight’s Ixia
Solutions Group. “By expanding CloudLens support to containers, we offer
the packet-level visibility that security and network teams need to
diagnose critical security and performance issues in their
container-based environments all in one platform.”
The CloudLens platform was designed from the ground up to retain the
benefits of the cloud – elastic scale, flexibility, and agility, while
enabling security, analytics, and forensics tools to acquire the needed
packet-level data. Now, CloudLens enables packet visibility into
workloads on physical, virtual, cloud, container or in Kubernetes
clusters maximizing the organization’s existing investment in
Application Performance Management (APM), Network Performance Management
(NPM) and Intrusion Detection (IDS) tools.
CloudLens helps customers gain visibility into containers and Kubernetes
environments on the same host or across hosts – by providing traffic
forwarding to cloud monitoring and security tools to proactively detect
intrusions and analyze security threats. Its unique GUI allows users to
easily set-up and manage their cloud monitoring environment for any
cloud and Kubernetes cluster from a single pane of glass.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news,
Keysight
blog, and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
1 Gartner, Market Guide for Container Management Software,
Dennis Smith, Anne Thomas, Arun Chandrasekaran, 10 August 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005571/en/