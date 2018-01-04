Log in
Aurora self-driving startup partners with VW, Hyundai

01/04/2018 | 12:06pm CET
Urmson, director of Google's self-driving car project, talks during an interview in Detroit Michigan

Silicon Valley start-up Aurora announced on Thursday partnerships with Volkswagen AG (>> Volkswagen) and Hyundai Motor Co  (>> Hyundai Motor Co) to develop a self-driving system within their vehicles, the latest tie-up between global automakers and Silicon Valley tech companies.



The non-exclusive partnerships mark the first deals for the young Silicon Valley company and show how some carmakers have chosen to partner with technology companies with more experience in artificial intelligence, deep learning and robotics in order to save time and money bringing self-driving cars to market.

Aurora was founded in 2016 by robotics expert Drew Bagnell, Chris Urmson, who came from Alphabet Inc's Google (>> Alphabet), and Sterling Anderson, who formerly worked at Tesla Inc (>> Tesla).

Aurora and Volkswagen said they had been working together over the past six months to integrate Aurora's sensors, hardware and software into the German carmakers' electric vehicles to develop self-driving ride services in cities.

Within the self-driving car space, Waymo - formerly Google's autonomous programme headed by Urmson - is offering something similar. The tech company has been working with Fiat Chrysler (>> Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) since 2016 to outfit its Chrysler Pacifica minivans with autonomous technology. Waymo plans to launch a fully autonomous ride-hailing service early next year in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a statement, Volkswagen said the self-driving technology can be integrated over time across the automaker's brands and in different product categories, whether self-driving pods, shuttles, delivery vans or self-driving trucks.

For Hyundai, Aurora's technology will be incorporated into custom-developed models and tested in markets including China. Hyundai said the first model to be used in testing will be its latest generation fuel-cell vehicle, debuting at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas next week.

Under the alliance, Hyundai plans to commercialise level 4 autonomous vehicles - which can operate without human input or oversight under select conditions - in unidentified "pilot smart cities" by 2021.

This is the first announcement on a self-driving technology partnership by the South Korean carmaker, which has traditionally shunned tie-ups in favour of developing technology in-house. The strategy has raised investor concerns that it may be left behind in the race for self-driving and electric cars.

A company spokeswoman said Hyundai has "various collaborations" under way in self-driving technology and would continue to pursue cooperation.

Urmson said that while each carmaker partnership requires close collaboration to integrate the self-driving system, the technology is "quite transferable" between vehicle models and manufacturers.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Richard Pullin)

By Alexandria Sage

Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2017 53 932 B
EBIT 2017 900 B
Net income 2017 1 326 B
Finance 2017 846 B
Yield 2017 3,22%
P/E ratio 2017 9,67
P/E ratio 2018 5,75
EV / Sales 2017 0,23x
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
Capitalization 13 215 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 38 783  KRW
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyoung-Keun Lee Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ki-Tak Sung Executive Board Member & Head-Research
Eui-Sun Chung Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 435
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%209 070
VOLKSWAGEN-0.45%103 206
DAIMLER-0.25%91 631
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.50%67 823
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%62 143
