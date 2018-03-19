Log in
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION (000270)

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION (000270)
News 
News

Hyundai Motor shares tumble following U.S. probe of air bag failures

03/19/2018 | 02:16am CET
The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at its dealership in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor (>> Hyundai Motor Co) slid on Monday after a U.S. regulator said it had opened a probe into why some air bags failed to deploy in Hyundai and Kia (>> Kia Motors Corporation) vehicles following crashes that reportedly killed four people and left six injured.

This is the second investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into the South Korean duo in less than one year, and comes as the automakers grapple with weak sales in the United States.

The agency said it was reviewing the 2012-2013 Kia Forte and 2011 Hyundai Sonata models, encompassing some 425,000 vehicles.

Hyundai Motor Co issued a recall last month for more than 150,000 U.S. Sonatas after non-deployment reports were linked to electrical overstress in the air bag control unit, but said it did not have a final fix yet.

A spokeswoman for Hyundai and Kia declined to comment on whether the recall will be expanded, saying the automakers were cooperating with the investigation.

Shares in Hyundai Motor shares tumbled 4 percent while Kia Motors lost 2.8 percent and Hyundai Mobis, a maker of airbags, slid 5.4 percent.

The agency said the air bag control module was built by ZF Friedrichshafen-TRW, a German auto supplier that acquired TRW Automotive Holdings Corp in 2015.

In May, NHTSA opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai and Kia over engine defects.

In 2016, a South Korean whistleblower reported concerns that defects were concealed and that recalls were not issued in a timely manner to the NHTSA.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2018 53 467 B
EBIT 2018 1 697 B
Net income 2018 1 943 B
Finance 2018 350 B
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 6,74
P/E ratio 2019 5,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 13 195 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 000270 | KR7000270009 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 37 743  KRW
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyoung-Keun Lee Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ki-Tak Sung Executive Board Member & Head-Research
Eui-Sun Chung Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 337
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.70%211 799
VOLKSWAGEN-2.60%100 662
DAIMLER-2.30%89 688
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.12%67 893
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-6.29%62 820
