Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kia Motors : Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag slow sales growth in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 09:50pm EST
Hyundai Motor's vehicles are displayed at a Hyundai Motorstudio in Goyang

South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on Tuesday flagged only modest sales growth in 2018, suggesting a slow recovery from a slump linked to their lack of SUVs in the United States and diplomatic tensions with China.

Hyundai and smaller affiliate Kia, which together make the world's fifth-largest automaker, said demand was expected to soften in the U.S. and Chinese markets as they unveiled a combined sales target of 7.55 million vehicles this year.

Analysts said that would be a slight increase on 2017, when the automakers are estimated to have sold about 7.3 million vehicles, their lowest in five years.

"The target for Hyundai and Kia is lower than expected. It seems to be a conservative target, reflecting a slow recovery in China and ongoing U.S difficulties," Kim Jin-woo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities said.

The 2017 sales figures are due out later on Tuesday but analysts expect the South Korean duo to fall well short of their target of 8.25 million vehicles, marking their third consecutive annual miss.

Hyundai Motor shares declined 2.2 percent after falling as much as 4.5 percent on Tuesday morning, and Kia Motors stocks were down more than 1.6 percent. The broader market rose 0.2 percent.

The firms' sales tumbled last year in China, the world's largest auto market, amid a chill between Beijing and Seoul over South Korea's deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system.

Sales in China and the United States were also hurt by a failure to capitalize on surging demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

While Hyundai Motor has plans to offer more SUVs in the United States and China, analysts said new models such as the redesigned Santa Fe SUV may come too late in the year to significantly impact sales.

The expiration of a tax cut on small-engine cars in China also would be a negative for Hyundai's sedan-heavy line-up, they said.

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mon-koo said in a statement the South Korean automakers would launch 12 new or refreshed models this year.

They would "actively venture into" new markets like Southeast Asia, as protectionism was expected to grow elsewhere, he added.

South Korea and the United States will hold talks on a trade deal on Jan. 5 although U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the pact.

Chung, 79, skipped his annual New Year speech to employees for a second year in a row. He has not made any public appearances since December, 2016.

(Reporting Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee

Stocks treated in this article : Hyundai Motor Co, Kia Motors Corporation
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
09:50p KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag slow sales growth in 2018
09:50p KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag slow sales growth in 2018
09:18p KIA MOTORS : Presented With Trio Of GOOD DESIGN Awards
2017 HYNDAI MTR PFD : Onslaught of imported hybrid vehicles
2017 KIA MOTORS : 2018 Kia Stinger offers impressive first-glance traits
2017 KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : ex-dividend day for annual dividend
2017 KIA MOTORS : Wins Three Design Awards
2017 KIA MOTORS : Wins Three Design Awards
2017 KIA MOTORS : Patent Issued for Cowl Side Reinforcement Structure in Vehicle (USP..
2017 HYUNDAI HCN : KIA Lucky Motors to invest $ 115 million for setting up automobile..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 EV Company News For The Month Of December 2017
2017 FORD & ALIBABA : Beyond The Automotive Vending Machines Hype
2017 EV Company News For The Month Of November 2017
2017 Electric Vehicle Market Powered Up To Accelerate
2017 EV Company News For The Month Of October 2017
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2017 53 959 B
EBIT 2017 902 B
Net income 2017 1 331 B
Finance 2017 792 B
Yield 2017 3,09%
P/E ratio 2017 9,91
P/E ratio 2018 5,86
EV / Sales 2017 0,24x
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capitalization 13 580 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 38 950  KRW
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyoung-Keun Lee Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Ki-Tak Sung Executive Board Member & Head-Research
Eui-Sun Chung Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 738
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%208 835
VOLKSWAGEN24.82%101 126
DAIMLER0.11%90 557
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.16%67 523
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%62 073
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.