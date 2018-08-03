Log in
KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD    KNL   AU000000KNL2

KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD (KNL)
Kibaran Resources Limited: Major breakthrough to process third-party graphite using Kibaran's proprietary EcoGraf technology

08/03/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

DGAP-News: Kibaran Resources Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kibaran Resources Limited: Major breakthrough to process third-party graphite using Kibaran's proprietary EcoGraf technology (news with additional features)

03.08.2018 / 15:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3 August 2018 ASX Announcement

 

Major breakthrough to process third-party graphite using Kibaran's proprietary EcoGraf technology

Strong results pave way to develop a diversified supply to the lithium-ion battery market
 

Highlights

  • Kibaran's proprietary EcoGraf non-hydrofluoric purification process successfully applied to natural flake graphite product samples sourced from producers in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa to manufacture spherical battery grade graphite
  • Carbon purity of 99.95% delivered by EcoGraf from all samples
  • The results support the opportunity for Kibaran to establish a diversified battery graphite supply in addition to the development of its 60,000tpa Epanko Graphite Project and associated downstream processing in Tanzania
  • Demand among battery groups for ethically-produced raw materials is increasing and is expected to result in greater demand for eco-friendly products such as that produced using EcoGraf

Kibaran Resources Limited (Kibaran or the Company) (ASX: KNL) is pleased to announce strong results from processing of third-party natural flake graphite sourced from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa into spherical battery grade graphite using its proprietary eco-friendly EcoGraf purification process.

The results are commercially important to Kibaran because they affirm the opportunity for the Company to develop a second revenue-generating arm in addition to its planned Epanko Graphite Project and associated downstream processing operation in Tanzania.

This would entail a processing plant utilising EcoGraf being built in Europe to upgrade natural flake graphite from other miners to a product meeting battery grade specification for supply to anode manufacturers.

All the samples evaluated during this test work program responded positively to the process, consistently delivering a graphite carbon content of at least 99.95% and demonstrating the effectiveness of the eco-friendly purification process across a range of feedstock sources.

Existing feedstock to produce battery (spherical) graphite is typically of -100 mesh sizing, with 94-96% carbon content, which is readily available as a fines product from a range of existing graphite producing facilities.

The development of EcoGraf battery (spherical) graphite products is timely given growing awareness for 'Ethical' material sourcing from customers and major battery groups. This includes the treatment of waste water, disposal of residues and storage of tailings.

EcoGraf has met the specifications of the leading battery groups and is being recognised as an eco-friendly and competitive alternative to existing battery graphite supply.

As previously reported (refer ASX Announcement 4 July 2018) Kibaran has been undertaking a pilot plant test work program in Germany and evaluating the performance of various existing supplies of natural flake graphite products during the EcoGraf purification process and the influence of regional geology on the production of spherical graphite for lithium-ion battery applications.

The previous work included the identification, procurement and standardisation undertaken to achieve a common flake distribution and carbon grade. Based on the positive results, the Company has commenced a comprehensive assessment of the product samples, with the results to be incorporated into planning for the proposed expansion of the pilot plant and commercialisation.

The pilot plant testing of global natural flake graphite samples is being conducted in parallel with the Epanko graphite downstream optimisation program, that is nearing completion and will be reported shortly.

 

For further information, please contact:

Investors 
Andrew Spinks 
Managing Director
T: +61 8 6424 9002 

Media
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IGEPPPXPTV
Document title: KNL ASX Annoucement EcoGraf

03.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

710765  03.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Income Statement Evolution
