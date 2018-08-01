Log in
KIER GROUP PLC
Kier : Future Proofing Kier Programme - Board Changes

08/01/2018

1 August 2018

Kier Group plc

Future Proofing Kier Programme - Board Changes

In its trading update of 10 July 2018, Kier Group plc ('Kier' or 'the Company') announced that it had recently begun an efficiency and streamlining programme - 'Future Proofing Kier'. Good progress has been made to date in identifying potential cost savings; further information about the programme will be provided when Kier announces its 2018 financial year results on 20 September 2018.

The appointment of a Chief Operating Officer has been identified as being key to Kier delivering the programme's objectives. The Company therefore announces that Claudio Veritiero, currently its Strategy and Corporate Development Director, has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Mr. Veritiero, aged 44, joined Kier in 2011 as the Managing Director of the Services division. Prior to joining Kier, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Speedy Hire plc, having spent his early career with the investment banking business of Rothschild. He was appointed to his current role and to Kier's board of directors ('the Board') with effect from 6 March 2015.

In light of this appointment, Nigel Brook (Executive Director - Construction and Infrastructure Services) and Nigel Turner (Executive Director - Developments and Property Services) will stand down from the Board and leave the business with immediate effect.

Commenting on the changes to the Board, Philip Cox, Chairman of Kier, said: 'Claudio has a strong record of managing operational performance and has acquired an in-depth knowledge of Kier, and its markets, during his time with the business. I very much look forward to working with Claudio in his new role.'

'Nigel Brook and Nigel Turner will be leaving the Board after, respectively, 10 and 21 years' service with Kier. Each has made a significant contribution to the business and the Board; under Nigel Brook's leadership, our Construction and Infrastructure Services division has continued to perform well in a challenging market environment and Nigel Turner has, in particular, played a significant role in the Property business' growth. I would like to thank each of them for their hard work and contributions and we wish them well for the future.'

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Kier press office

+44 (0) 1767 355 903/ +44 (0) 7791 719452

Louise Turner-Smith, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7976 790 012

Richard Mountain/Nick Hasell, FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1340

Cautionary statement

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities by Kier Group plc (the 'Company'). Nothing in this announcement is intended to be, or intended to be construed as, a profit forecast or a guide as to the performance, financial or otherwise, of the Company or any of its subsidiaries whether in the current or any future financial year.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:27:06 UTC
2015Sectors Most Exposed To The Oil Price 
