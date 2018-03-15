Log in
KIER GROUP PLC (KIE)
Kier : posts higher half-year profit, on track for double-digit profit growth in 2018

03/15/2018 | 08:34am CET

(Reuters) - Kier Group on Thursday reported a 4.7 percent rise in half-year operating profit and said it was on track to deliver double-digit profit growth in 2018.

(Reuters) - Kier Group on Thursday reported a 4.7 percent rise in half-year operating profit and said it was on track to deliver double-digit profit growth in 2018.

The construction and support services company posted an underlying operating profit of 60 million pounds ($83.86 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, up from 57.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Its order book grew to 9.5 billion pounds in the six months to Dec. 31, from 8.9 billion at June-end.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 4 476 M
EBIT 2018 161 M
Net income 2018 93,5 M
Debt 2018 175 M
Yield 2018 6,59%
P/E ratio 2018 10,22
P/E ratio 2019 9,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 1 039 M
Managers
NameTitle
Haydn J. Mursell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
Beverley Dew Executive Director & Finance Director
Philip Michael White Director
Nicholas Paul Winser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-2.02%1 453
VINCI-5.32%59 461
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.89%42 436
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.49%30 080
LARSEN & TOUBRO3.38%28 089
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.42%25 436
