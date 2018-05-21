Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimberly-Clark    KMB

KIMBERLY-CLARK (KMB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kimberly Clark : Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

DALLAS, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation has named Giuseppina "Giusy" Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Tony Palmer, President of Global Brands and Innovation.

Logo: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) (PRNewsfoto/Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

Ms. Buonfantino most recently served as President of Kimberly-Clark's baby and child care business in North America, where she led the innovation, manufacturing and marketing of trusted brands including Huggies®, Pull-Ups® and GoodNites®. She joined Kimberly-Clark in 2011 as Vice President of global adult and feminine care brands, and shaped the global growth strategy for the brands in this category.

"Giusy has a tremendous track record in brand building, product innovation and customer development, and her insight on consumers has helped us to build our trusted brands across multiple categories," said Palmer. "In the role of chief marketing officer, Giusy is well positioned to lead our global marketing organization and drive enduring and profitable share growth."

Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Ms. Buonfantino held various global franchise, marketing and brand leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson for 18 years, including Vice President for the Neutrogena Global Franchise where she led marketing, innovation, and globalization of the brand's franchise in Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

Ms. Buonfantino serves on the board of directors for Carter's Inc.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

[KMB-C]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-names-giusy-buonfantino-as-chief-marketing-officer-300652144.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIMBERLY-CLARK
10:11pKIMBERLY CLARK : Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer
PR
01:35pKIMBERLY CLARK : Awards $1.2 Million in Bright Futures College Scholarships
AQ
05/18KIMBERLY-CLARK : Awards $1.2 Million in Bright Futures College Scholarships
PR
05/17KIMBERLY CLARK : to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic De..
PR
05/16Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout
RE
05/16KIMBERLY CLARK : Ex-Worker of Kimberly-Clark Corp. pleaded guilty in wire fraud ..
AQ
05/16KIMBERLY CLARK : Huggies Awards $10,000 Grants to Power More Hugs at Hospitals; ..
AQ
05/16Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis
RE
05/15Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis
RE
05/15KIMBERLY CLARK : Huggies® Awards $10,000 Grants to Power More Hugs at Hospitals
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:49aThe Next Generation Dividend Growth Portfolio Q1 Update - Bring On The Divide.. 
05/18Kimberly Clark - An Attractive Buy At 52 Week Lows 
05/15DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 3 : Why The Future Of Work Will Be Glorious 
05/14DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIO : May 2018 Update 
05/14Kimberly-Clark appoints Kim Underhill as Group President North America 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.