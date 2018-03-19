Log in
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION (KIM)
Kimco Realty : Launches Pop It Up Here! to Streamline Pop-Up Shop Leasing

03/19/2018 | 02:18pm CET

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) announced today it has launched Pop It Up Here!, a new program to streamline the process for pop-up shops to find potential locations within the Kimco portfolio.

A growing consensus of consumers are showing an interest in retail events or experiences, such as pop-up shops, and retailers are capitalizing on the trend. In fact, the National Retail Federation and Forrester’s recent State of Retailing Online study shows that 24 percent of online and brick-and-mortar retailers are testing pop-up stores.

Pop It Up Here! gives retailers and brands the ability to search online through Kimco’s portfolio, either by specific location or geographic range, for pre-approved pop-up locations that are move-in ready. To start, Pop It Up Here! is available in six markets – Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; San Francisco, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Bellevue, Washington; and Wilton, Connecticut – with 34 units available across 13 Kimco shopping centers.

“Many retailers find the freedom of a shorter-term lease appealing,” said David Jamieson, Chief Operating Officer of Kimco Realty. “Kimco centers offer instant customer access and foot traffic along with a wide array of sizes and floor layouts and flexible terms. Pop-up shops have become a way for retailers to test market ideas, create a customer following, or transition from clicks to bricks without the liability of a long-term lease, and we’re proud to offer a program that assists them in their journey.”

Pop It Up Here! is a product of Kimco’s LABS (Leaders Advancing Business Strategy) Program, the company’s entrepreneurial idea incubator and leadership development program, launched in 2015. The idea was formally developed after identifying pop-up ready units and recognizing that there is a pool of inventory in operable condition, ready to lease to short-term retailers. Pop It Up Here! will more easily identify and lease smaller pop-up shops within Kimco’s portfolio, whether it be to an offshoot of a major seasonal retailer or a small local business.

For more information, visit www.PopItUpHere.com and look through the searchable marketplace to find the space that’s the best fit. Or contact Jenny Westbrook, Managing Director of Specialty Leasing, at [email protected] or (704) 362-6124.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.


© Business Wire 2018
