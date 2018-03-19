Kimco Realty : Launches Pop It Up Here! to Streamline Pop-Up Shop Leasing

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) announced today it has launched Pop
It Up Here!, a new program to streamline the process for pop-up
shops to find potential locations within the Kimco portfolio.
A growing consensus of consumers are showing an interest in retail
events or experiences, such as pop-up shops, and retailers are
capitalizing on the trend. In fact, the National Retail Federation and
Forrester’s recent State
of Retailing Online study shows that 24 percent of online and
brick-and-mortar retailers are testing pop-up stores.
Pop It Up Here! gives retailers and brands the ability to search online
through Kimco’s portfolio, either by specific location or geographic
range, for pre-approved pop-up locations that are move-in ready. To
start, Pop It Up Here! is available in six markets – Denver, Colorado;
Dallas, Texas; San Francisco, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Bellevue,
Washington; and Wilton, Connecticut – with 34 units available across 13
Kimco shopping centers.
“Many retailers find the freedom of a shorter-term lease appealing,”
said David Jamieson, Chief Operating Officer of Kimco Realty. “Kimco
centers offer instant customer access and foot traffic along with a wide
array of sizes and floor layouts and flexible terms. Pop-up shops have
become a way for retailers to test market ideas, create a customer
following, or transition from clicks to bricks without the liability of
a long-term lease, and we’re proud to offer a program that assists them
in their journey.”
Pop It Up Here! is a product of Kimco’s LABS (Leaders Advancing Business
Strategy) Program, the company’s entrepreneurial idea incubator and
leadership development program, launched in 2015. The idea was formally
developed after identifying pop-up ready units and recognizing that
there is a pool of inventory in operable condition, ready to lease to
short-term retailers. Pop It Up Here! will more easily identify and
lease smaller pop-up shops within Kimco’s portfolio, whether it be to an
offshoot of a major seasonal retailer or a small local business.
For more information, visit www.PopItUpHere.com
and look through the searchable marketplace to find the space that’s the
best fit. Or contact Jenny Westbrook, Managing Director of Specialty
Leasing, at [email protected]
or (704) 362-6124.
About Kimco
Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT)
headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s
largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping
centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492
U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable
space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500
Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions,
development and management for 60 years. For further information, please
visit www.kimcorealty.com,
the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com,
or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005176/en/