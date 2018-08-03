Log in
Kinaxis Inc    KXS   CA49448Q1090

KINAXIS INC (KXS)
Kinaxis Inc : Kinaxis, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Kinaxis, Inc. (OTC PINK: KXSCF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-C246F09BC422A.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 155 M
EBIT 2018 30,3 M
Net income 2018 14,8 M
Finance 2018 181 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 138,76
P/E ratio 2019 82,42
EV / Sales 2018 10,3x
EV / Sales 2019 8,23x
Capitalization 1 778 M
Chart KINAXIS INC
Duration : Period :
Kinaxis Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINAXIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 74,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Sicard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Ian Giffen Chairman
Richard G. Monkman Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Services
Jack Noppé Chief Technology Officer
Ronald A. Matricaria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINAXIS INC16.19%1 778
ORACLE CORPORATION1.31%188 508
SAP6.04%141 754
INTUIT29.46%52 411
SERVICENOW INC40.23%31 438
HEXAGON28.06%20 614
