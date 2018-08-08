Log in
KINDER MORGAN INC (KMI)

KINDER MORGAN INC (KMI)
  News  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/07 10:01:21 pm
17.98 USD   +0.17%
03:46aCANADA'S TRANS : proxy
RE
07/30KINDER MORGAN I : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19KINDER MORGAN : Largest oil shipment sent from Vancouver to China si..
RE
News 
News

Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline may cost more, face delays: proxy

08/08/2018 | 03:46am CEST

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd documents filed on Tuesday suggest expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline will cost more than current estimates and could take longer than expected to complete.

In a report filed with U.S. regulators as part of Kinder Morgan's sale of the Trans Mountain assets to the Canadian government, the company's financial adviser contemplated possible capital cost increases of C$1 billion to C$1.9 billion ($766,000 to $1.5 billion), and a delay of up to one year to December 2021.

Kinder Morgan has not provided a cost update since March 2017 despite numerous project delays to the C$7.4 billion project. It said the figures, produced by TD Securities, "should not be taken as forecasts."

Canada agreed in May to buy the Trans Mountain assets for C$4.5 billion to save the controversial expansion, which will nearly triple capacity on the line from oil-rich Alberta to British Columbia's coast.

The deal is now expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to a proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It was previously expected to close this summer.

Canada's Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Work on the Trans Mountain expansion has been repeatedly delayed by permitting issues and political opposition. Kinder Morgan halted all non-essential work in April, citing project risks.

Canada will fund the resumption of construction work on the expansion under a covered credit facility until the deal closes, the company said.

The proxy documents included a report prepared by TD Securities, the company's financial adviser, which analyzed asset value based on three possible outcomes for the Trans Mountain expansion project.

These scenarios included a final pricetag of C$8.4 billion with on-time delivery of December 2020, a C$9.3 billion pricetag and a delay to December 2021, or an outright cancellation. Both cost estimate scenarios are higher than the current estimate.

The Trans Mountain expansion would nearly triple the capacity of the existing line to 890,000 barrels per day, providing much needed access for Alberta producers to offshore markets. It is opposed by the province of British Columbia, environmental groups and some aboriginal communities.

Kinder Morgan Canada shareholders will vote on the proposed takeover on Aug. 30, the company said in a July 27, 2018 letter to shareholders posted in the proxy.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD -0.66% 16.65 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
KINDER MORGAN INC 0.17% 17.98 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 424 M
EBIT 2018 4 108 M
Net income 2018 1 491 M
Debt 2018 35 953 M
Yield 2018 4,38%
P/E ratio 2018 24,99
P/E ratio 2019 18,03
EV / Sales 2018 5,24x
EV / Sales 2019 5,13x
Capitalization 39 613 M
Chart KINDER MORGAN INC
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 21,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang President & Director
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
David Patrick Michels Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Huse Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.50%39 613
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.26%63 506
ENBRIDGE INC-5.35%61 391
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-3.97%40 259
MPLX LP5.53%29 718
ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP34.32%28 045
