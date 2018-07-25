Log in
Kindred : Interim report January – June 2018 (unaudited)

07/25/2018 | 07:38am CEST

Wed July 25, 2018. 07:30 CET

'Gross winnings revenue up 31 per cent and all-time high in active customers'

'The World Cup provided a significant all-time high in customer activity and continued strong organic growth, and unexpected results led to a sportsbook margin of 8.2 per cent after free bets.'

'Gross winnings revenue increased 24 per cent organically and in constant currencies which means that we are continuing to gain market share. Gross winnings revenue from mobile grew by 29 per cent compared to the second quarter last year and amounted to 72 per cent of our total Gross winnings revenue. Of the Group's Gross winnings revenue 43 per cent came from locally regulated markets.'

'Our underlying EBITDA grew by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year (+27 per cent organic and in constant currencies).'

'In the period up to 22 July 2018, average daily Gross winnings revenue in GBP was 29 per cent higher compared to the same period in 2017. Adjusting for the impact of exchange rate changes, the growth was 30 per cent,' says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

Today, Wednesday 25 July 2018, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at FinancialHearings, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, in Stockholm at 9.00 CEST.

Please go to financialhearings.com to sign in. The presentation is also webcast live on www.kindredgroup.com. For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone numbers are UK: +44 20 3008 9818 or USA: +1 855 753 2237.

The Kindred Group companies hold local gambling licences in UK, France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), Italy, Australia, Ireland, Romania and Estonia. The Kindred Group also holds international gambling licences in Malta and Gibraltar. The Kindred Group pays betting duties in all markets in accordance with applicable local laws.

The information in this report is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Kindred Group plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:37:06 UTC
