KinerjaPay : Launches New Payment Feature

KinerjaPay Corp., (OTCQB: KPAY), a digital payment and e-commerce platform, ("KinerjaPay" or the "Company"), announced today its new payment feature. This feature is added to cover potential transaction from the customers of Bank Mandiri, or the biggest state bank in Indonesia.

Today, Bank Mandiri employs approximately 36,737 employees with 2,457 branches and 7 overseas branches / representatives / subsidiaries. Bank Mandiri's distribution service also includes 17,388 ATMs and 53,957 ATMs in ATM Link, ATM Bersama, ATM Prima and Visa / Plus, 286,861 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) as well as electronic network covering Internet Banking, SMS Banking and Call Center.

KinerjaPay released a new payment feature using Bank Mandiri virtual account. By adding this feature, KinerjaPay delivers convenience payment for its customers because of the wide range of large banks channel available. Furthermore, this feature will also be available across all KinerjaPay platforms. Users can process their transactions immediately, without having to wait for manual confirmation from the bank. By using virtual account, users do not need to send transfer evidence; they can pay according to the invoice. After the payment is successful, the billing system will recognize the transaction immediately.

Mr. Edwin Witarsa Ng, Chairman & CEO KinerjaPay Corp., commented on this feature launch: "Our primary mission is to provide consumers with a safe and convenient way to conduct financial transactions. We are excited to announce our newly added feature that can covers customers of the biggest state Bank in Indonesia. I believe our team is working hard to always give our users an innovative way to simplify our life that will provide KinerjaPay with a distinct competitive advantage, and result in a significant contribution to our revenue growth going forward."

