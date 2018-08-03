Log in
Kinetic Mines and Energy : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

08/03/2018 | 10:51am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED ɢඎᘤุঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1277)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 21 August 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other things, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for its publication and the recommendation of a dividend, if any.

By order of the Board of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited

Zhang Li

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises seven directors, of whom three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Li (Chairman), Mr. Gu Jianhua (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhang Liang, Johnson; one is a non-executive director, namely Ms. Zhang Lin, and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zheng Ercheng, Ms. Liu Peilian and Ms. Xue Hui.

Disclaimer

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 08:50:01 UTC
