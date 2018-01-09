Log in
Kingsgate Consolidated : Results of General Meeting Held 9 January 2018

01/09/2018 | 05:24am CET

ABN 42 000 837 472

Via ASX Online

(3 pages including cover)

09 January 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Results of General Meeting Held 9 January 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of proxy votes and the votes cast on the poll for each resolution are attached.

Ross Coyle Company Secretary

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ABN 42 000 837 472)

Suite 801, Level 8, 14 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000 AustraliaTelephone: 61 2 8256 4800

Email: [email protected] Website: www.kingsgate.com.au

KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING Tuesday, 9 January, 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the security holder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):

Resolution

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Discretionary

Votes

AbstainFor

AgainstAbstain **

  • 1 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR ROSS SMYTH-KIRK

    62,731,189

    75,275,387

    44,308,449

    61,757,345

    12,363,641 153,539

    198,539

    45.46%

    54.54%

  • 2 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR PETER WARREN

    47,375,705

    90,610,942

    29,012,965

    77,028,629

    12,367,912 173,468

    218,468

    34.33%

    65.67%

  • 3 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR SHARON SKEGGS

    62,806,191

    75,230,716

    44,338,451

    61,704,585

    12,371,730 168,208

    168,208

    45.50%

    54.50%

  • 4 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR RICHARD F E WARBURTON

    44,299,826

    61,720,945

    12,393,206 168,997

    62,707,566

    75,268,252

    229,297

    45.45%

    54.55%

  • 5 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR DAVID MICHAEL MCNEILLY

    28,968,495

    77,077,840

    12,368,069 168,570

    47,391,235

    90,600,310

    213,570

    34.34%

    65.66%

  • 6 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR TERRENCE RONALD GRAMMER

    29,027,127

    76,999,357

    12,367,920 188,570

    47,449,867

    90,521,678

    233,570

    34.39%

    65.61%

  • 7 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR MARK RODERICK POTTER

    28,966,744

    77,081,751

    12,365,649 168,830

    47,329,484

    90,661,501

    214,130

    34.30%

    65.70%

  • 8 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR NEVILLE BERGIN

62,596,033

75,392,312

44,173,293

61,864,991

12,372,920 171,770

216,770

45.36%

54.64%

Page 1 of 2

KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING Tuesday, 9 January, 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING)

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the security holder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):

Resolution

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Discretionary

Votes

AbstainFor

AgainstAbstain **

9

REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED IN PERIOD BETWEEN THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE AND THE GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY ON 9 JANUARY 2018

Resolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution Withdrawn

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

Resolution WithdrawnPage 2 of 2

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 04:24:07 UTC.

Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.