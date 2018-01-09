Kingsgate Consolidated : Results of General Meeting Held 9 January 2018

ABN 42 000 837 472

09 January 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Results of General Meeting Held 9 January 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of proxy votes and the votes cast on the poll for each resolution are attached.

Ross Coyle Company Secretary

KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING Tuesday, 9 January, 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the security holder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):

Resolution

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Discretionary

Votes

AbstainFor

AgainstAbstain **

1 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR ROSS SMYTH-KIRK 62,731,189 75,275,387 44,308,449 61,757,345 12,363,641 153,539 198,539 45.46% 54.54%

2 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR PETER WARREN 47,375,705 90,610,942 29,012,965 77,028,629 12,367,912 173,468 218,468 34.33% 65.67%

3 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR SHARON SKEGGS 62,806,191 75,230,716 44,338,451 61,704,585 12,371,730 168,208 168,208 45.50% 54.50%

4 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR RICHARD F E WARBURTON 44,299,826 61,720,945 12,393,206 168,997 62,707,566 75,268,252 229,297 45.45% 54.55%

5 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR DAVID MICHAEL MCNEILLY 28,968,495 77,077,840 12,368,069 168,570 47,391,235 90,600,310 213,570 34.34% 65.66%

6 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR TERRENCE RONALD GRAMMER 29,027,127 76,999,357 12,367,920 188,570 47,449,867 90,521,678 233,570 34.39% 65.61%

7 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR MARK RODERICK POTTER 28,966,744 77,081,751 12,365,649 168,830 47,329,484 90,661,501 214,130 34.30% 65.70%

8 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR NEVILLE BERGIN

62,596,033

75,392,312

44,173,293

61,864,991

12,372,920 171,770

216,770

45.36%

54.64%

9

REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED IN PERIOD BETWEEN THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE AND THE GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY ON 9 JANUARY 2018

Resolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution WithdrawnResolution Withdrawn

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

