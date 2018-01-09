Kingsgate Consolidated : Results of General Meeting Held 9 January 2018
01/09/2018 | 05:24am CET
09 January 2018
Results of General Meeting Held 9 January 2018
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of proxy votes and the votes cast on the poll for each resolution are attached.
Ross Coyle Company Secretary
KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
GENERAL MEETING Tuesday, 9 January, 2018
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the security holder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):
Resolution
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Votes
For
Votes
Against
Votes
Discretionary
Votes
Abstain For
Against Abstain **
1 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR ROSS SMYTH-KIRK
62,731,189
75,275,387
44,308,449
61,757,345
12,363,641 153,539
198,539
45.46%
54.54%
2 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR PETER WARREN
47,375,705
90,610,942
29,012,965
77,028,629
12,367,912 173,468
218,468
34.33%
65.67%
3 REMOVAL OF DIRECTOR SHARON SKEGGS
62,806,191
75,230,716
44,338,451
61,704,585
12,371,730 168,208
168,208
45.50%
54.50%
4 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR RICHARD F E WARBURTON
44,299,826
61,720,945
12,393,206 168,997
62,707,566
75,268,252
229,297
45.45%
54.55%
5 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR DAVID MICHAEL MCNEILLY
28,968,495
77,077,840
12,368,069 168,570
47,391,235
90,600,310
213,570
34.34%
65.66%
6 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR TERRENCE RONALD GRAMMER
29,027,127
76,999,357
12,367,920 188,570
47,449,867
90,521,678
233,570
34.39%
65.61%
7 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR MARK RODERICK POTTER
28,966,744
77,081,751
12,365,649 168,830
47,329,484
90,661,501
214,130
34.30%
65.70%
8 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR NEVILLE BERGIN
62,596,033
75,392,312
44,173,293
61,864,991
12,372,920 171,770
216,770
45.36%
54.64%
Kingsgate Consolidated Limited published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 04:24:07 UTC.
