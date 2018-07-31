Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Kingston Resources Ltd    KSN   AU000000KSN7

KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD (KSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kingston Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:35am CEST
Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its June quarter activities.

Highlights

o Drilling underway on Misima Gold Project

o Sale process for lithium portfolio successfully concluded raising $2.4m

o 6,000m drilling program completed at Livingstone

o Experienced industry veteran, Mick Wilkes appointed to the Board

The quarter heralded several significant events for the Company:

- Commencement of exploration drilling on Misima Island marked an important milestone for the Company, commencing less than six months after acquisition.

- Sale of Kingston's lithium assets ensures greater focus can be applied to the opportunity at Misima and also materially boosting the Company's cash reserves.

- Completion of a 6,000m drilling program at the Livingstone Gold Project, with results highlighting the potential for further value creation.

- Following the conclusion of the quarter Kingston also appointed OceanaGold CEO Mick Wilkes to the Board of Directors.

Kingston MD Andrew Corbett said "The June quarter has been a transitional one for Kingston as drilling commences at Misima and the Company concludes the sale process over the majority of its Lithium holdings. We are excited to now shift our focus to the significant task ahead at Misima. Our onsite operations team continues to progress the drilling campaign and we are looking forward to reporting results in coming weeks. In Australia, Livingstone adds great optionality for the Company and we look forward to unlocking value for shareholders."

Kingston concluded the quarter with $4.7m in cash and liquid securities. The Company also anticipates an additional $1.8m from the NT lithium asset sale in the September quarter. These funds are currently held in escrow and will be released upon completion of the transaction.

Drilling will continue at Misima over the current quarter. At the end of June, Kingston has approximately $750,000 remaining to spend under the Misima earn-in. This is anticipated to be completed this quarter at which point Kingston's interest in the project will lift to 70%. At Livingstone a follow up drill program is also planned for commencement by quarter end.

To view the full report with figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/21EG9IBM



About Kingston Resources Limited:

Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.

In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.



Source:

Kingston Resources Limited



Contact:

Kingston Resources Limited
T: +61-2-8021-7492
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD
03:35aKingston Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
03:33aKINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/18Kingston Resources Limited Investor Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference
AW
07/09Kingston Resources Limited Mick Wilkes Appointed to the Board
AW
07/09KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Mick Wilkes Appointed to the Board
AQ
07/04KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Sells NT Lithium Tenements for $1.8m Cash
AQ
07/04Kingston Resources Limited Sells NT Lithium Tenements for $1.8m Cash
AW
07/02KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Drilling Confirms Broad Gold Zones at Liv..
AQ
07/02Kingston Resources Limited Drilling Confirms Broad Gold Zones at Livingstone
AW
06/24KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : KSN) Sale of Mt Cattlin Lithium Tenements
AQ
More news
Chart KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Kingston Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Corbett Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony Samuel Wehby Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Drew Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Paterson Technical Director
Stuart Rechner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTON RESOURCES LTD25.00%0
BHP BILLITON PLC12.12%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.58%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN9.16%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.