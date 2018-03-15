Log in
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC (KINS)
Kingstone Companies Inc : Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/940

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 115 M
EBIT 2018 15 116 M
Net income 2018 15,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 14,79
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 223 M
Managers
NameTitle
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Victor J. Brodsky CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Jay M. Haft Independent Director
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
William L. Yankus Independent Director
