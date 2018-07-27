Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Kingsway Financial Services Inc.    KFS   CA4969042023

KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (KFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kingsway Financial Services : Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

TORONTO, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: KFS, NYSE: KFS) The Board of Directors of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced the results of shareholder voting that took place during the Company's annual meeting held May 30, 2018. 

  • Shareholders of Kingsway elected for one-year terms all those nominated to the Board of Directors: John T. Fitzgerald, Gregory P. Hannon, Terence M. Kavanagh, Doug Levine, Joseph D. Stilwell and Larry G. Swets, Jr. Management received proxies for the election of directors as follows:

Director 

For

Withheld

Non-Vote

John T. Fitzgerald

14,544,191

43,133

4,836,350

Gregory P. Hannon

13,631,166

959,158

4,836,350

Terence M. Kavanagh

13,634,303

956,021

4,836,350

Doug Levine

13,632,566

957,758

4,836,350

Joseph D. Stilwell 

13,617,432

972,892

4,836,350

Larry G. Swets, Jr.

8,091,968

6,498,356

4,836,350

 

  • Shareholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's auditors.
  • Shareholders ratified certain amendments to the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.
  • Shareholders cast advisory votes approving the Company's executive compensation.
  • Shareholders cast advisory votes approving the frequency of the Company's executive compensation.

About the Company
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the insurance, extended warranty, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

Additional Information
Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its 2017 Annual Report and filings on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, can be accessed on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingsway-announces-results-of-shareholder-meeting-300687995.html

SOURCE Kingsway Financial Services Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICE
10:07pKINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
PR
07/20KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Re..
AQ
07/17KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : sells non-standard auto insurance business
AQ
07/16KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : sells non-standard auto insurance business
AQ
07/16KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : July 16, 2018 � Kingsway Announces Definiti..
PU
07/16KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Non-Standar..
PR
06/11KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Ordinary Shares Shorts Rose By 21.76%
AQ
05/31KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/26KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Stilwell Value LLC Votes to Oppose the Re-Election..
AQ
05/15KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TS : KFS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations a..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/11FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (06/11/2018) 
05/14Kingsway Financial Services reports Q1 results 
02/21Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
02/21FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (02/21/2018) 
02/20Kingsway Financial Services reports Q4 results 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.