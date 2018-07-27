Log in
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (KFS)
Kingsway Financial Services : July 27, 2018 - Kingsway Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

07/27/2018

KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Toronto, Ontario (July 27, 2018) - (TSX: KFS, NYSE: KFS) The Board of Directors of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced the results of shareholder voting that took place during the Company's annual meeting held May 30, 2018.

  • Shareholders of Kingsway elected for one-year terms all those nominated to the Board of Directors: John T. Fitzgerald, Gregory P. Hannon, Terence M. Kavanagh, Doug Levine, Joseph D. Stilwell and Larry G. Swets, Jr. Management received proxies for the election of directors as follows:

    Director

    For

    WithheldNon-Vote

    John T. Fitzgerald Gregory P. Hannon Terence M. Kavanagh Doug Levine

    14,544,191

    43,133 4,836,350

    13,631,166

    959,158 4,836,350

    13,634,303

    956,021 4,836,350

    13,632,566

    957,758 4,836,350

    Joseph D. Stilwell Larry G. Swets, Jr.

    13,617,432

    972,892 4,836,350

    8,091,968 6,498,356 4,836,350

  • Shareholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's auditors.

  • Shareholders ratified certain amendments to the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.

  • Shareholders cast advisory votes approving the Company's executive compensation.

  • Shareholders cast advisory votes approving the frequency of the Company's executive compensation.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the insurance, extended warranty, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its 2017 Annual Report and filings on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, can be accessed on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com,on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

Disclaimer

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 20:56:07 UTC
