Kingsway Financial Services : July 27, 2018 - Kingsway Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING
Toronto, Ontario (July 27, 2018) - (TSX: KFS, NYSE: KFS) The Board of Directors of Kingsway Financial ServicesInc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company")today announced the results of shareholder voting that took place duringthe Company'sannual meeting held May 30, 2018.
Shareholders of Kingsway elected for one-year terms all those nominated to the Board of Directors: John T. Fitzgerald, Gregory P. Hannon, Terence M. Kavanagh, Doug Levine, Joseph D. Stilwell and Larry G. Swets, Jr. Management received proxies for the election of directors as follows:
Director
For
WithheldNon-Vote
John T. Fitzgerald Gregory P. Hannon Terence M. Kavanagh Doug Levine
14,544,191
43,133 4,836,350
13,631,166
959,158 4,836,350
13,634,303
956,021 4,836,350
13,632,566
957,758 4,836,350
Joseph D. Stilwell Larry G. Swets, Jr.
13,617,432
972,892 4,836,350
8,091,968 6,498,356 4,836,350
Shareholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA,LLP as the Company'sauditors.
Shareholders ratified certain amendments to the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.
Shareholders cast advisoryvotes approving the Company's executive compensation.
Shareholders cast advisory votes approving the frequency of the Company's executivecompensation.
About the Company
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the insurance, extended warranty, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on theToronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."
Additional Information
Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its 2017 Annual Report and filings on Forms 10-Q and 8-K,can be accessed on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website atwww.sedar.com,on theEDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website atwww.sec.govor through theCompany's website atwww.kingsway-financial.com.
