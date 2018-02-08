Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd : Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd Announces to Hold an Earnings Conference Call for the Fiscal Year 2017 on February 9, 2018

XI'AN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: KONE) ("Kingtone," "we," or the "Company"), a China-based developer and provider of mobile enterprise solutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. ET on February 9, 2018.

To participate in the conference call, please dial any of the following numbers:

USA Toll-Free: 877-407-9205

International: 201-689-8054

To access the replay, please dial any of the following numbers:

USA Toll-Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

About Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd.

Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: KONE) is a China-based developer and provider of mobile enterprise solutions. The Company's products, known as mobile enterprise solutions, extend a company's or enterprise's information technology systems to include mobile participants. The Company develops and implements mobile enterprise solutions for customers in a broad variety of sectors and industries, to improve efficiencies by enabling information management in wireless environments. At the core of its many diverse packaged solutions is proprietary middleware that enables wireless interactivity across many protocols, devices, and platforms.

For more information, please visit Kingtone's website at http://en.kingtoneinfo.com/. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

