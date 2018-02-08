Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd    KONE

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd : Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd Announces to Hold an Earnings Conference Call for the Fiscal Year 2017 on February 9, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:04pm CET

XI'AN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: KONE) ("Kingtone," "we," or the "Company"), a China-based developer and provider of mobile enterprise solutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. ET on February 9, 2018.

To participate in the conference call, please dial any of the following numbers:

USA Toll-Free: 877-407-9205
International: 201-689-8054

To access the replay, please dial any of the following numbers:

USA Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331

About Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd.

Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: KONE) is a China-based developer and provider of mobile enterprise solutions. The Company's products, known as mobile enterprise solutions, extend a company's or enterprise's information technology systems to include mobile participants. The Company develops and implements mobile enterprise solutions for customers in a broad variety of sectors and industries, to improve efficiencies by enabling information management in wireless environments. At the core of its many diverse packaged solutions is proprietary middleware that enables wireless interactivity across many protocols, devices, and platforms.

For more information, please visit Kingtone's website at http://en.kingtoneinfo.com/. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including certain plans, expectations, goals, and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "could," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "expects," "intends", "future" and "guidance" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change at any time. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2013 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Mr: Frank Wang
Tel: +86-29-8826-6383
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd.


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLU
11:04p KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLUTIONS HLDG : Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Lt..
01/31 KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO HLDG : Pops on Sale to C Media
01/30 KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLUTIONS HLDG : Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Lt..
2016 KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLUTIONS HLDG : Solution Holding Ltd Announces to Hold an..
2016 KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLUTIONS HLDG : Solution Holding Ltd Reports Fiscal Year ..
2015 KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLUTIONS HLDG : Solution Holding Ltd Reports
2014 KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLUTIONS HLDG : Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Lt..
2012 KINE WIRE AD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 for 10
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/31 Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/31/18)
01/31 Midday Gainers / Losers (1/31/2018)
01/31 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (1/31/2018)
2017 TECHNOLOGY - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 55 pm
2017 Midday Gainers / Losers
Chart KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLU
Duration : Period :
Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solu Technical Analysis Chart | KONE | US4968802045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Peng Zhang Chief Executive Officer
Li Wu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Li Li Dong Independent Director
Xian Yun Zhang Independent Director
Jun Wei Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGTONE WIRELESSINFO SOLUTIONS HLDG LTD1.17%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.77%691 304
RED HAT7.14%22 800
HEXAGON20.86%21 349
CITRIX SYSTEMS1.27%13 199
SYNOPSYS2.59%12 767
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.