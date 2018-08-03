Log in
Kinnevik : Board of Directors has set the record date for the distribution of 's shares in MTG

08/03/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Board of Directors of Kinnevik has set the record date for the right to receive the distribution of Kinnevik's shares in Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") to 10 August 2018.

The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Kinnevik resolved on 16 July 2018 to distribute all of Kinnevik's shares in MTG to the shareholders of Kinnevik. The Board of Directors was authorised by the EGM to resolve on the record date for the distribution, with the condition that the record date may not be set to a day prior to all of Kinnevik's MTG class A shares having been reclassified into MTG class B shares. This condition was fulfilled on 1 August 2018 when the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and Euroclear Sweden registered the reclassification. Kinnevik's Board of Directors has now set the record date for the distribution to 10 August 2018.

The last day of trading in Kinnevik shares including the right to receive distributed shares in MTG is 8 August 2018. As of 9 August 2018, the Kinnevik share will be traded without the right to receive shares in MTG. The MTG class B shares are expected to be distributed to Kinnevik's shareholders on or around 14 August 2018.

For further information about the distribution of Kinnevik's shares in MTG, please refer to Kinnevik's website www.kinnevik.com under the heading "General Meetings" (which can be found under the section "Governance") where i.a. an information brochure regarding the distribution of Kinnevik's shares in MTG is available.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 50
Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire
