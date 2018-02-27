Log in
News Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc : Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

02/27/2018 | 01:34pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/81794

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 214 M
EBIT 2018 42,2 M
Net income 2018 42,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,57%
P/E ratio 2018 25,56
P/E ratio 2019 22,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,40x
Capitalization 1 056 M
Chart KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Kinsale Capital Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | KNSL | US49714P1084 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,7 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Kehoe President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Robert Lippincott Chairman
Brian D. Haney Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Bryan P. Petrucelli CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Head-Investor Relations
William Joseph Kenney Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC6.60%1 056
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.28%519 786
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.47%39 024
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-5.16%34 590
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.37%34 358
SAMPO OYJ0.94%31 994
