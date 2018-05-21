Kion Group : Hasan Dandashly to be the New President & CEO of Dematic

Hasan Dandashly succeeds John Baysore, who will continue to serve Dematic as an advisor

KION CEO Gordon Riske: "A senior executive with unique expertise in industry and software"

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / KION GROUP AG (XETRA: KGX) (FSE: KGX) has appointed Hasan Dandashly (57) as the new President & CEO of Dematic, starting May 21, 2018. He succeeds John Baysore, who has decided to retire from his active role at Dematic to serve the company as an advisor, ensuring full continuity in Dematic's customer relations.

Hasan Dandashly joins Dematic from General Electric, where he was President & CEO Oil & Gas Surface since 2017, after having served as President & CEO Downstream since 2014. Prior to this, Hasan held various international executive roles at GE's Industrial, Transportation, and Power Generation businesses, beginning in 1998. These included general management positions at GE's subsidiaries in Italy, UAE, Qatar, and the U.S. Before joining GE, Hasan led engineering teams at Honeywell Industrial Automation and Honeywell Avionics. Hasan holds a BSc in Computer Science from the Lebanese American University and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota.

Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of the KION Group, said, "Hasan Dandashly is a senior executive combining full-cycle P&L management experience across geographies with a unique mix of deep industrial and software expertise. Following the successful integration of Dematic, Hasan will drive forward the further development of our supply chain solutions segment. Together with the great Dematic team, he will work on moving the company forward on its consistent path of profitable growth. I very much look forward to working with him."

Gordon Riske thanked John Baysore for his invaluable contribution and his achievements during the past years. "We are very pleased that his unique experience will be put to good use in his capacity as advisor to the company, ensuring full continuity in our customer relations."



The Company

The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling products in France, while OM STILL is a market leader in Italy, and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.

With an installed base of more than 1.3 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more than 31,000 employees and generated revenue of around EUR7.7 billion in 2017.

