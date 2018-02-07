Kirby Corporation : To Present At The Stifel 2018 Transportation And Logistics Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE:KEX) announced today that Kirby will present at the Stifel 2018 Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Specifics of the conference presentation are as follows:

Stifel 2018 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Presentation date: Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Presentation time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern / 11:15 a.m. Central

Presenter: David Grzebinski, President and Chief Executive Officer

Location: Miami Beach, FL

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation by visiting Kirby's website at http://www.kirbycorp.com . A copy of the materials prepared by Kirby for the presentation will be available at 11:00 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 on Kirby's website.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation's largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. Kirby also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, fork lifts, pumps, and compressors for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.

Statements contained in this press release with respect to the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's reasonable judgment with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including cyclical or other downturns in demand, significant pricing competition, unanticipated additions to industry capacity, changes in the Jones Act or in U.S. maritime policy and practice, fuel costs, interest rates, weather conditions and timing, magnitude and number of acquisitions made by Kirby. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and Kirby assumes no obligation to update any such statements. A list of additional risk factors can be found in Kirby's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and the subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2017.

