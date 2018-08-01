Kirin : Notice regarding Status of Own-Share Repurchase

Financials (JPY) Sales 2018 1 946 B EBIT 2018 - Net income 2018 158 B Debt 2018 225 B Yield 2018 1,72% P/E ratio 2018 16,10 P/E ratio 2019 16,04 EV / Sales 2018 1,46x EV / Sales 2019 1,40x Capitalization 2 611 B Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 3 114 JPY Spread / Average Target 9,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director Toshio Arima Independent Outside Director Keisuke Nishimura Representative Director & Vice President Toshiya Miyoshi Director & Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Ito Director & SEO-Finance, IR and IT Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.47% 23 319 ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -7.02% 172 137 AMBEV SA -6.32% 83 170 HEINEKEN -0.45% 61 767 HEINEKEN HOLDING 0.19% 29 687 ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -3.75% 24 175