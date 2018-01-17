Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4547   JP3240600001

SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kissei Pharmaceutical : JR-131, a Long-Acting Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent, Demonstrates Equivalence in Phase III Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:09am CET

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Chairman and CEO: Mutsuo Kanzawa) ('Kissei') and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Chairman and President: Shin Ashida) ('JCR') jointly announced positive results of the phase III study for JR-131, a proposed biosimilar to darbepoetin alfa, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of renal anemia.

In the Phase III study initiated in August 2016, JR-131 demonstrated equivalence in efficacy and safety compared with darbepoetin. Accordingly, in a primary endpoint of efficacy, the equivalence was verified for variations in hemoglobin concentration and the similarity with regard to the safety profile was confirmed.

Kissei and JCR concluded a collaborative research and development agreement for JR-131 in September 2013, and have been advancing the development with the aim to apply for marketing approval in 2018. JR-131 which offers economic efficiency, can become a new treatment option in the renal diseases areas. Both companies are aiming to contribute to healthcare through the development of JR-131, by leveraging JCR's strong know-how and expertise in biopharmaceutical manufacturing that meets the global quality standards, and Kissei's outstanding performance in the renal diseases including dialysis areas and sales results of the first biosimilar in Japan, 'Epoetin alfa BS Injection [JCR]'.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 06:09:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
07:09a KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : JR-131, a Long-Acting Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent, ..
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : Ulcerative Colitis Treatment "RECTABUL® 2 mg Rectal Foam..
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : "Cyclohexyl Pyridine Derivative" in Patent Application A..
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : Marketing Approval for Ulcerative Colitis Treatment "REC..
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : ex-dividend day for interim dividend
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : Exclusive License Agreement for Avacopan, a selective in..
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : Researchers from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Report New Stu..
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : ex-dividend day for final dividend
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : Data on Bioanalysis Detailed by Researchers at Kissei Ph..
2017 KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Cyclohexyl Pyrid..
More news
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 74 800 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 8 600 M
Finance 2018 49 000 M
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 19,72
P/E ratio 2019 25,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 175 B
Chart KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Duration : Period :
Kissei Pharmaceutical Co L Technical Analysis Chart | 4547 | JP3240600001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 975  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mutsuo Kanzawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Morozumi President, COO & Representative Director
Takahide Kitahara IR Contact, Manager-Finance & Administration
Shinji Kikuchi Director & General Manager-Research
Hiroe Sato Director, Head-Legal Affairs & Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD-0.77%1 595
ABBVIE3.75%159 951
MERCK KGAA2.15%14 544
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-1.08%11 470
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC11.54%9 004
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD15.41%6 839
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.