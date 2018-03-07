Kiwa Bio-Tech Announces Strategic Cooperation with Leading Agricultural University

Ontario, CA, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCQB: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or the “Company”), a manufacturer focused on eco-friendly biological fertilizers promoting safe agriculture, announced today that the Company signed a strategic cooperation contract with The College of Natural Resources and Environment of Northwest Agricultural and Forestry University (hereby referred to as “NAFU”). The contract aims to enhance Kiwa Bio-Tech’s technological innovations and contribute to the development of eco-agriculture and environmental protection in China.

NAFU has strong research advantages in the fields of soil science, plant nutrition, resource and environmental biology, environmental science and environmental engineering.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kiwa Bio-Tech will cooperate with NAFU in the following fashion:

1. Constructing the Yangling-Kiwa Bio-Tech Environment and Agricultural Research Institute Ltd. (the “Institute”), to promote development of eco-friendly agriculture and soil restoration in China.

2. Promoting industrial innovation and transformation of Kiwa Bio-Tech. Promoting the application of scientific research results from NAFU to address agricultural pollution issues and to maintain sustainable resource development in order to increase the revenue of farmers.

3. Constructing national level laboratories under the framework of the Institute to form an efficient collaborative innovation community of universities, colleges and enterprise.

4. Establishing a standard system for eco-friendly agriculture to improve national food safety in China. Promoting application of high-tech bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide research results.

Kiwa Bio-Tech’s CEO Ms. Yvonne Wang states, “Through our comprehensive joint venture, Kiwa Bio-Tech and NAFU will further accelerate technological innovation and transformation of scientific and technological advancements, the Company can further upgrade its core technology and contribute to the development of eco-agriculture and protection of the environment in China.”

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Leader in Harmless Agricultural Industry Chain

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa’s development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company’s development effort is based in China and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and “green” practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China’s agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company’s website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

