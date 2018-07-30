KKR : sells its equity stake in Saba to Criteria Caixa

London and Madrid, 30 July 2018 - KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the divestment of its 18.2% equity stake in Saba Infraestructuras ('Saba') to Criteria Caixa, Saba's existing majority shareholder.

Headquartered in Madrid, Saba is an industrial operator of urban mobility solutions, specializing in car park management. The business employs more than 1,500 people across Europe and Latin America, and generated revenues of €213m and EBITDA of €100m in 2017.

KKR originally acquired its equity stake in Saba through two transactions in 2011 and 2012, and has worked closely with other shareholders Criteria, Torreal and Proa and with Saba's management team to help the business transform its operations and achieve its growth objectives. Since its investment, KKR has supported Saba's international growth through expansion into Portugal, Italy, and Chile, and has helped Saba exit its logistics parks businesses to focus on winning and extending contracts in its car parking business.

Saba has also been supported by specific expertise from KKR Capstone and KKR Capital Markets, who helped Saba deliver cost efficiencies and optimise its capital structure to provide a firm foundation for future growth.

Tara Davies, Member and Head of European Infrastructure at KKR, said 'We are delighted to have contributed to reinforcing Saba's leading position in the sector. The business has transformed since 2011 and we are confident that it is well-positioned for continued strong growth in the future.'

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, Director at KKR and Head of the Madrid office, said 'KKR has leveraged the full strength of its platform and capability to support Saba over the past years, demonstrated by the strength of its recent performance. The partnership with Saba builds on KKR's track record of supporting leading Spanish businesses with their operations and growth strategy.'

