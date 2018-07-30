Log in
KKR & CO INC
KKR : sells its equity stake in Saba to Criteria Caixa

07/30/2018

London and Madrid, 30 July 2018 - KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the divestment of its 18.2% equity stake in Saba Infraestructuras ('Saba') to Criteria Caixa, Saba's existing majority shareholder.

Headquartered in Madrid, Saba is an industrial operator of urban mobility solutions, specializing in car park management. The business employs more than 1,500 people across Europe and Latin America, and generated revenues of €213m and EBITDA of €100m in 2017.

KKR originally acquired its equity stake in Saba through two transactions in 2011 and 2012, and has worked closely with other shareholders Criteria, Torreal and Proa and with Saba's management team to help the business transform its operations and achieve its growth objectives. Since its investment, KKR has supported Saba's international growth through expansion into Portugal, Italy, and Chile, and has helped Saba exit its logistics parks businesses to focus on winning and extending contracts in its car parking business.

Saba has also been supported by specific expertise from KKR Capstone and KKR Capital Markets, who helped Saba deliver cost efficiencies and optimise its capital structure to provide a firm foundation for future growth.

Tara Davies, Member and Head of European Infrastructure at KKR, said 'We are delighted to have contributed to reinforcing Saba's leading position in the sector. The business has transformed since 2011 and we are confident that it is well-positioned for continued strong growth in the future.'

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, Director at KKR and Head of the Madrid office, said 'KKR has leveraged the full strength of its platform and capability to support Saba over the past years, demonstrated by the strength of its recent performance. The partnership with Saba builds on KKR's track record of supporting leading Spanish businesses with their operations and growth strategy.'

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Media Contacts

UK / International
Alastair Elwen
Finsbury
Phone: +44(0)20 7251 3801
Email: [email protected]

Spain Javier Curtichs
Tinkle
Phone: +34 91 702 10 10
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. LP published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 17:31:00 UTC
