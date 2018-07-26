Optiv Security : Announces Key Executive Appointments in Europe Aligned to Global Services Expansion and International Growth Strategy

Optiv
Security, the world’s leading security solutions integrator, today
announced it has named Nigel Gilhespy as European services director and
Rob Lay as director of solutions architecture in Europe, two key
appointments that support the company’s global services expansion and
international growth strategy. Gilhespy is focused on developing and
expanding Optiv’s security services capabilities in Europe to meet the
evolving cyber security needs of locally-based organisations and global
clients. Lay is responsible for working with clients to help them select
the right technology and solutions to rationalize infrastructure,
optimise operations, and meet unique business objectives.
“Chief information security officers and other technology executives in
Europe – and around the world – are facing unprecedented challenges,”
said Simon
Church, general manager and executive vice president, Europe. “Their
adversaries are unrelenting, creative and effective. Their defences are
complex, expensive and manpower-intensive. They have little, if any,
empirical insight into how much money their organisations should be
spending or on which areas that money should be spent. And, their
ability to effectively measure and report on the security operation’s
impact against corporate business goals make it difficult for them to
gain a ‘seat at the table’ in the executive suite and the boardroom. The
cyber security industry has gotten into this predicament largely due to
a reactive approach, buying technologies based on latest trends and
vulnerabilities rather than investing in the right people, processes and
technologies to balance security and business needs.
“Optiv is uniquely positioned to help global clients improve the
consistency and effectiveness of their security programs, and minimise
cost. We are seeing solid momentum in Europe as clients embrace our
‘inside out’ risk-centric approach to security, where security
investments are driven by corporate objectives rather than fear of
external threats and vulnerabilities. I am extremely pleased to welcome
Nigel and Rob to the Optiv team, and look forward to leveraging their
business, technical and client service experience to help more public
and private entities build sustainable risk-centric foundations for
implementing proactive and measurable cyber security programs.”
Gilhespy brings to his role at Optiv more than 30 years of business,
leadership and technical expertise, including building, running and
growing world-class professional services and consulting organisations
for top cyber security companies in EMEA. He was previously head of
consulting and professional services EMEA for Palo Alto Networks, where
he achieved 90 percent customer satisfaction and 100 percent
year-over-year growth. Gilhespy also served as head of professional and
consulting services, EMEA enterprise for Juniper Networks, where he
managed global practices for security, mobility, SDN, core routing, and
OSS, among others. In addition, Gilhespy has held leadership positions
at IBM and Equinix.
Lay is an information security strategist and disruptive thinker with
more than a decade of experience in information security consulting
roles. He joined Optiv from Fujitsu’s UK&I where he led the pre-sales
organisation. Lay previously served as senior information security
consultant for Integralis, and as principle information security
consultant after the company rebranded as NTT Com Security. In those
roles, Lay was responsible for operational management, development and
strategy of client-specific onsite security operations centers; and
provided security operations consulting to major account clients,
including designing, building, oversight, operations and ongoing
optimisation and strategy.
