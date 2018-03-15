KKR L P : Prices ¥40,300,000,000 of Senior Notes

KKR & Co. L.P. (“KKR”) (NYSE: KKR) today announced that it has priced an
offering of ¥25,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.509%
Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 notes”), ¥5,000,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of its 0.764% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 notes”)
and ¥10,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.595% Senior
Notes due 2038 (the “2038 notes” and, together with the 2023 notes and
2025 notes, the “notes”) issued by KKR Group Finance Co. IV LLC, its
indirect subsidiary. The notes will be issued at par and are to be fully
and unconditionally guaranteed by KKR & Co. L.P. and its subsidiaries,
KKR Management Holdings L.P., KKR Fund Holdings L.P. and KKR
International Holdings L.P. KKR intends to use the net proceeds from the
sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund
potential acquisitions and investments in Japan.
The notes were offered to buyers outside the United States pursuant to
Regulation S and to qualified institutional buyers in the United States
pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
“Securities Act”).
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state
securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States
absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities,
and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in
accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENTS
This release contains certain forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections,
future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The
forward-looking statements are based on KKR’s beliefs, assumptions and
expectations, taking into account all information currently available to
it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result
of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or
are within its control. If a change occurs, KKR’s business, financial
condition, liquidity and results of operations, including but not
limited to AUM, FPAUM, ENI, after-tax ENI, after-tax distributable
earnings, capital invested, syndicated capital, uncalled commitments,
cash and short-term investments, fee related earnings, fee and yield
segment EBITDA, core interest expense and book value, may vary
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The
following factors, among others, could cause actual results to vary from
the forward-looking statements: the volatility of the capital markets;
failure to realize the benefits of or changes in KKR’s business
strategies including the ability to realize the anticipated synergies
from acquisitions, strategic partnerships or other transactions;
availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified
personnel and expense of recruiting and retaining such personnel;
changes in the asset management industry, interest rates or the general
economy; underperformance of KKR's investments and decreased ability to
raise funds; the degree and nature of KKR’s competition; and whether a
conversion from a partnership to a corporation will be made, and if
made, the timing, terms or benefits of such conversion. All forward
looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. KKR does not
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such
statements were made except as required by law. In addition, KKR’s
business strategy is focused on the long term and financial results are
subject to significant volatility. Additional information about factors
affecting KKR is available in KKR & Co. L.P.’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on
February 23, 2018, and other filings with the SEC, which are available
at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006294/en/