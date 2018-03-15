Log in
KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR)
03/14 09:00:13 pm
22.12 USD   -1.34%
Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores

03/15/2018 | 12:40am CET
People pass by Toys R Us store at Times Square in New York

(Reuters) - Bankrupt Toys 'R' Us Inc is preparing to sell or close all 885 stores in its U.S. chain, risking up to 33,000 jobs, after failing to reach a deal to restructure billions of dollars in debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In Britain, its 75 remaining shops will close within six weeks, joint administrators for the retailer said earlier on Wednesday after they were unable to find a buyer for all or part of the business, resulting in the loss of about 3,000 jobs.

Creditors decided they can get more from liquidating assets of the toy seller, the largest in the United States and one of the best known in the world, rather than finding a way to keep the business alive, the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

A Toys 'R' Us spokeswoman declined to comment on internal meetings or their content.

The planned closure in coming months is a blow to generations of consumers and hundreds of toy makers that sold products at the chain, including Barbie maker Mattel Inc, board game company Hasbro Inc and other large vendors such as Lego.

With shoppers flocking to online platforms like Amazon.com Inc and children choosing electronic gadgets over toys, Toys 'R' Us has struggled to service debt from a $6.6 billion leveraged buyout by private equity firms KKR & Co LP (>> KKR & Co. L.P.) and Bain Capital and real estate investor Vornado Realty Trust in 2005.

The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday reported that Toys 'R' Us Chief Executive David Brandon told staff about the likely closures on a conference call.

Toys 'R' Us had been closing one-fifth of its stores as part of efforts to emerge from one of the largest ever bankruptcies by a specialty retailer.

Those efforts collapsed this month after lenders decided, absent a clear reorganization plan, they could recover more by closing stores and raising money from merchandise sales, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The retailer is likely to liquidate in France, Spain, Poland and Australia, Brandon said, according to the Wall Street Journal. He added that Toys 'R' Us also planned to sell operations in Canada, Central Europe and Asia.

Toys 'R' Us is trying to package its Canadian business with 200 U.S. stores and find a buyer, the CEO said, according to the Journal.

The company had already been working with liquidators Tiger Capital Group LLC, Great American Group LLC, Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC on previously announced store closures, and the four are expected to continue with the additional closings, sources said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Richard Chang)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks treated in this article : Hasbro, Mattel, Vornado Realty Trust, KKR & Co. L.P., Amazon.com
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.18% 1591 Delayed Quote.35.80%
HASBRO -0.92% 88.53 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
MATTEL -2.00% 14.18 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 0.00% 68.22 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 906 M
EBIT 2018 2 487 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,52x
Capitalization 18 578 M
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. L.P.7.74%18 578
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.47%28 622
LEGAL & GENERAL-3.62%21 367
AMUNDI-7.74%16 281
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-15.62%15 485
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-5.27%11 462
