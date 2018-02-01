Log in
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION (KLAC)
KLA Tencor : Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of Calendar Year 2018

02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock payable on March 1, 2018 to KLA-Tencor stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 15, 2018.

http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140123/SF50413LOGO 

About KLA-Tencor:
KLA-Tencor Corporation, a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions, partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., KLA-Tencor has dedicated customer operations and service centers around the world. Additional information may be found at www.kla-tencor.com. (KLAC-F)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-tencor-declares-regular-cash-dividend-for-the-first-quarter-of-calendar-year-2018-300590783.html

SOURCE KLA-Tencor Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
