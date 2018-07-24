Hammerson to sell retail parks as shareholder pressure builds

Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring and London's Brent Cross, said on Tuesday it plans to sell £1.1 billion worth of assets, including its retail parks, which have struggled this year amid tough trading conditions for shops and restaurants.

The company said it aims to cut at least 7 million pounds of costs each year and buy back shares worth as much as 300 million pounds.

The disposals come as Hammerson reported a 0.5 percent increase in first-half adjusted profit to 120 million pounds. Net rental income fell 3 percent to 178.5 million pounds during the first six months of 2018 compared with a year earlier.

Shareholder pressure has been mounting on Hammerson after it scrapped a 3.4 billion-pound all-share deal to buy London-listed Intu and spurned a 5 billion-pound takeover attempt by French shopping centres group Klepierre in April.

Elliott, a U.S. activist hedge fund that has built up a stake in Hammerson in recent months, is among investors keen to see the shopping centre owner pursue a new strategy to boost value in the wake of the two aborted deals.

Investors baulked at Hammerson's plan to buy Intu, the owner of malls including Manchester's Trafford Centre, amid concern the takeover would increase the company's exposure to the UK's troubled retail sector.

"Our reshaped strategy sees us taking decisive action to further reposition our portfolio," said Chief Executive David Atkins.

"Through increasing the level of disposals, including exiting the retail parks sector, we will now focus solely on winning destinations of the highest quality: Flagship retail destinations and premium outlets."

Shares in Hammerson rose 1.9 percent in early trading in London, against a flat broader market <.FTLC>.

