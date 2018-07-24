Log in
KLÉPIERRE
Hammerson to sell retail parks as shareholder pressure builds

07/24/2018
LONDON (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Hammerson aims to sell its out-of-town retail parks as part of as part of an overhaul to calm shareholder unrest following its failed takeover of rival Intu Properties.

Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring and London's Brent Cross, said on Tuesday it plans to sell £1.1 billion worth of assets, including its retail parks, which have struggled this year amid tough trading conditions for shops and restaurants.

The company said it aims to cut at least 7 million pounds of costs each year and buy back shares worth as much as 300 million pounds.

The disposals come as Hammerson reported a 0.5 percent increase in first-half adjusted profit to 120 million pounds. Net rental income fell 3 percent to 178.5 million pounds during the first six months of 2018 compared with a year earlier.

Shareholder pressure has been mounting on Hammerson after it scrapped a 3.4 billion-pound all-share deal to buy London-listed Intu and spurned a 5 billion-pound takeover attempt by French shopping centres group Klepierre in April.

Elliott, a U.S. activist hedge fund that has built up a stake in Hammerson in recent months, is among investors keen to see the shopping centre owner pursue a new strategy to boost value in the wake of the two aborted deals.

Investors baulked at Hammerson's plan to buy Intu, the owner of malls including Manchester's Trafford Centre, amid concern the takeover would increase the company's exposure to the UK's troubled retail sector.

"Our reshaped strategy sees us taking decisive action to further reposition our portfolio," said Chief Executive David Atkins.

"Through increasing the level of disposals, including exiting the retail parks sector, we will now focus solely on winning destinations of the highest quality: Flagship retail destinations and premium outlets."

Shares in Hammerson rose 1.9 percent in early trading in London, against a flat broader market <.FTLC>.

(Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

By Ben Martin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAMMERSON 0.19% 528 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
INTU PROPERTIES 0.81% 180.2 Delayed Quote.-29.37%
KLÉPIERRE 0.41% 31.69 Real-time Quote.-13.92%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 258 M
EBIT 2018 1 084 M
Net income 2018 1 097 M
Debt 2018 8 950 M
Yield 2018 6,70%
P/E ratio 2018 10,78
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
EV / Sales 2018 15,1x
EV / Sales 2019 14,5x
Capitalization 10 006 M
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 39,1 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-13.92%11 690
EQUINIX INC-5.39%34 502
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST1.69%23 891
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 529
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.72%15 781
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.24%13 728
