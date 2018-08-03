Log in
KLÉPIERRE (LI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/03 07:04:26 pm
32.625 EUR   +1.29%
06:20pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2018 financial report
GL
07/26KLEPIERRE : First-Half 2018 earnings
PU
07/26KLÉPIERRE : First-half 2018 earnings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Klepierre : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2018 financial report

0
08/03/2018 | 06:20pm CEST

press release

KLéPIERRE PUBLISHES
ITs first-half 2018 FINANCIAL REPORT

Paris - August 3, 2018

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, today released its first-half 2018 financial report. It may be read and downloaded from the Klépierre website, www.klepierre.com, under the "Finance" section.      

Investor relations contacts media contacts
Hubert d'AILLIÈRES
 +33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 - [email protected]
Mengxing ZHANG
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 - [email protected] 		Lorie LICHTLEN / Camille PETIT / Stéphanie LASNEL
Burson-Marsteller i&e
 +33 (0)1 56 03 12 12 - [email protected]
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at €24.6 billion at June 30, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Klépierre via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 258 M
EBIT 2018 1 084 M
Net income 2018 1 098 M
Debt 2018 8 935 M
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 10,86
P/E ratio 2019 11,49
EV / Sales 2018 15,1x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 10 094 M
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 39,1 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-12.15%11 701
EQUINIX INC-1.18%35 369
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.27%25 029
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 293
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.19%15 920
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.30%13 736
