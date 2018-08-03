Klepierre : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2018 financial report

press release

KLéPIERRE PUBLISHES

ITs first-half 2018 FINANCIAL REPORT

Paris - August 3, 2018

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, today released its first-half 2018 financial report. It may be read and downloaded from the Klépierre website, www.klepierre.com, under the "Finance" section.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at €24.6 billion at June 30, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

