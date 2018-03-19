Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Klondex Mines Ltd. to Hecla Mining Company is Fair to Shareholders

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Klondex Mines Ltd. (“Klondex”
or the “Company”) (NYSE American: KLDX) stock prior
to March 19, 2018.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced
an investigation into the fairness of the sale
of Klondex to Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL). Under the terms of
the transaction, Klondex shareholders may elect to receive $2.47 in cash
or 0.6272 of a Hecla share. If all Klondex shareholders elect either the
cash or share option, each Klondex shareholders would receive $0.8411 in
cash and 0.4136 of a Hecla share. To learn more about the action and
your rights, go to:
http://www.zlk.com/mna/klondex-mines-ltd
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or
by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation concerns whether the Board of Klondex breached their
fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the
Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether
Hecla Mining Corporation is underpaying for Klondex shares, thus
unlawfully harming Klondex shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of
dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please
feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005811/en/