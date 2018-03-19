Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Klondex Mines Ltd. to Hecla Mining Company is Fair to Shareholders

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Klondex Mines Ltd. (“Klondex” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: KLDX) stock prior to March 19, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Klondex to Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL). Under the terms of the transaction, Klondex shareholders may elect to receive $2.47 in cash or 0.6272 of a Hecla share. If all Klondex shareholders elect either the cash or share option, each Klondex shareholders would receive $0.8411 in cash and 0.4136 of a Hecla share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/klondex-mines-ltd

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Klondex breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Hecla Mining Corporation is underpaying for Klondex shares, thus unlawfully harming Klondex shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005811/en/